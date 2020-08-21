CFOs On the Move: Week Ending August 21

The Vitamin Shoppe appointed Laura Coffey as CFO. Coffey spent 23-years at Pier 1 Imports, where she held a series of positions of increasing responsibility, including executive vice president, interim CFO, and executive vice president of e-commerce and business development. Coffey started her career at KPMG, where she audited public and private companies and later joined one of her largest clients, Alcon Laboratories. Coffey serves as audit committee chair of the Community National Bank & Trust of Texas and is a member of the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County.

Michael Diamond will become CFO at arts and crafts retailer Michaels on September 1. Most recently, Diamond was chief financial officer for Pizza Hut’s U.S. market. His background includes several leadership positions, including finance chief for Pizza Hut’s European market, chief growth officer for Pizza Hut’s European and United Kingdom business, and director of strategy at Pizza Hut International. Before joining Pizza Hut, Diamond worked at The Boston Consulting Group, Svoboda Capital Partners, and Merrill Lynch.

Hertz chief financial officer Jamere Jackson is resigning “to pursue a new opportunity.” Jackson will stay with the car rental company until September 11. R. Eric Esper was promoted to executive vice president of finance and chief financial officer. Esper has served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Hertz since November 2018. He previously served as vice president and controller at the company. Before Hertz, he held a variety of financial leadership roles at Norwegian Cruise Line, most recently as vice president of brand finance and strategy and vice president and controller.

Olivier Leonetti will become the new finance chief at Johnson Controls. Leonetti will initially be appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer-elect. He will assume the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer, following the filing of the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020. Current CFO Brian Stief will step down from the CFO role at that time. Stief will remain in his role as vice chairman, serving in an advisory capacity, and will retire from the company at the end of this calendar year. Most recently, Leonetti served as CFO at Zebra Technologies. Before Zebra Technologies, Leonetti was CFO at Western Digital. Earlier in his career, he worked at Dell in a variety of global roles, including responsibility for the strategy and associated financial plans for the worldwide consumer division.

Nathan Winters will become acting CFO at Zebra Technologies on August 28 as the company searches for a new CFO. Since 2018, Winters has been the company’s vice president of corporate financial planning and analysis and business operations. Before Zebra, Winters served in financial roles for GE for more than 16 years, where he held multiple CFO positions, most recently serving as CFO of GE Healthcare Global Supply Chain.

Human resources provider TriNet named Kelly Tuminelli as executive vice president of finance, effective September 8. Tuminelli will be appointed CFO immediately following the filing of the company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020. Tuminelli joins the company from insurance holding company Genworth, where she most recently served as CFO. In addition to her more than 15 years at Genworth in roles of increasing responsibility, Tuminelli previously held leadership roles at GE Capital and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Steven Bariahtaris has been appointed interim CFO at Liquidia Technologies, effective immediately, as the biopharmaceutical company looks for a permanent finance chief. Bariahtaris succeeds Richard Katz, who has resigned from his role at the company to pursue other opportunities. Bariahtaris spent nearly 24 years at Johnson & Johnson (J&J). Most recently, he was J&J’s worldwide vice president of corporate internal audit, where he acted as the chief audit executive for the $80 billion healthcare company. Bariahtaris served in several additional J&J leadership roles, including CFO and vice president of finance for Janssen Americas and vice president of worldwide finance.

iGPS Logistics appointed Rob Ferrentino as chief financial officer. Ferrentino has held a variety of C-suite-level positions in finance, accounting, and operations. Most recently, he served as finance chief at logistics solutions provider Q1. Ferrentino also spent eight years at American Road Group, serving as senior vice president and CFO before assuming the role of president in 2016.