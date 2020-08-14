CFOs On the Move: Week Ending August 14

Paul Lundstrom will join Flex as CFO on September 1. Most recently, Lundstrom has served as vice president of finance and chief financial officer at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. Previously, he held several division CFO positions as well as corporate finance roles during his 19 years with United Technologies. Lundstrom succeeds Chris Collier, who is resigning for personal reasons. Collier has served as the company’s chief financial officer for the past seven years and will stay at the company to help with the transition through March 2021.

Brian Choi will become finance chief at Avis Budget Group on August 24. Choi takes over for John F. North III, who is stepping down from the position at the car rental company after 18 months. Choi has served on the Avis Budget Group Board of Directors since January 2016 and as a partner at SRS Investment Management since 2008. As part of the transition, he will resign from the Avis Budget Group Board of Directors and will also no longer have any affiliation with SRS Investment Management. North will remain with Avis as an advisor through the end of the year.

Cisco finance chief Kelly Kramer is retiring after five years in the position. Kramer joined the computer networking equipment maker in 2012 as senior vice president of corporate finance and became senior vice president of business technology and operations finance before being named CFO in 2015. Before Cisco, Kramer was CFO of GE Healthcare’s Healthcare Systems business. Kramer will step down once her replacement is found and will help with the recruitment process.

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) appointed Michael Culhane as chief financial officer.Most recently, Culhane served as CFO at shipping and industrial supplies distributor ULINE. Previously, he was chief financial officer at The Bon-Ton Stores and Fareportal, an online travel agency. Culhane also served as chief financial officer at HBC and held senior finance roles with The May Department Stores Company.Culhane succeeds Ed Record, who is stepping down from the company.

Virtu Financial appointed Sean Galvin as its new chief financial officer. Galvin succeeds Alex Ioffe, who has agreed to leave the company. Galvin previously served as CFO at KCG Holdings, chief accounting officer at BGC Partners, and in various senior finance roles with Virtu, KCG Holdings, and Knight Capital Group. Before joining Knight in 2000, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

Bold Penguin, a commercial insurance tech provider, named Dan Gifford as chief financial officer. Gifford comes to the company from DASCO Home Medical Equipment, where he served as CFO. Earlier in his career, he worked at KPMG, Nationwide Insurance, and Progressive Medical. He succeeds Seth Metcalf, who will remain at Bold Penguin in the role of general counsel.

General Motors’ chief financial officer Dhivya Suryadevara is leaving the automaker to become finance chief at online billing and payments company Stripe. Suryadevara, who has served as CFO at GM since 2018, oversaw financial operations amounting to over $100 billion in annual revenue and millions of vehicles delivered annually by 180,000 employees across six continents. Suryadevara previously served as vice president, corporate finance, at GM, playing a key role in GM’s divestiture of Opel, acquisition of Cruise, investment in Lyft, and SoftBank’s investment in GM Cruise.

General Motors named John Stapleton, GM North America chief financial officer, as acting global chief financial officer, effective August 15. GM will conduct an internal and external search for a permanent replacement. Stapleton has been in his current role since January 2014. He joined the company in 1990 and has held a series of finance roles with increasing responsibility in manufacturing, labor, performance improvement, and operations.

IT company Inteliquet hired Jean Roberson as CFO. Most recently, she was chief financial officer at healthcare agency 2e Creative, where she helped lead its acquisition by Fishawack Health, a global healthcare communications group. Before 2e Creative, Roberson was CFO and advisor to the CEOs of several software- and technology-based companies where she helped set strategic direction and empowered them to raise capital, grow revenue, and propel their operational success.

Gold Resource appointed Kimberly Perry as chief financial officer at the gold and silver producer. Perry, a current member on the Board of Directors, will step down from her board seat effective August 14. Perry was most recently treasurer and vice president at Alacer Gold. Before that, she held increasingly senior positions at Newmont Mining, including director finance solutions, compliance audit executive, and North America internal audit manager. She succeeds John Labate, who is retiring after 35 years in the mining industry. Labate has been CFO at the company since 2015 and has agreed to act as a consultant to the company.