CFOs On the Move: Week Ending July 31

Hearst named Debi Chirichella as interim president of its magazine group. Chirichella has been the magazine group’s finance chief since 2011. She takes over for Troy Young, who resigned after allegations of workplace misconduct. Young became president of the magazine group in 2018. Before that, he led the company’s digital operations for five years. Before joining Hearst, Chirichella spent seven years at rival Condé Nast, where she served in several executive positions, including chief operating officer at Condé Nast Digital, COO of the Fairchild Fashion Group, and CFO at Condé Nast Publications.

Jack in the Box CFO Lance Tucker is resigning and will leave the company within the next six weeks. Tucker has been finance chief at the fast-food chain for over two years and played a key role in implementing the company’s securitization. While the company searches for Tucker’s successor, senior members of the company’s finance department will assume Tucker’s responsibilities on an interim basis. Dawn Hooper, the company’s controller, has been appointed to principal financial officer effective on Tucker’s last day. Hooper has been with Jack in the Box for almost 20 years, with her tenure in leadership positions within finance. She, in conjunction with Sean Bogue, the company’s treasurer, will help with the transition.

Sabine Schmidt will become the new CFO at manufacturer Johns Manville (JM) on September 1. Schmidt joined JM in 2006 as the corporate FP&A manager. She was later promoted to finance director, engineered products North America. Schmidt assumed her current job as director of finance for JM’s insulation systems business in 2012. Before joining JM, Schmidt held several roles at automotive supplier Dana Corporation. She began her career in internal audit for both the U.S. and Europe and gained increasing responsibility throughout her six-year tenure there.

The Livekindly Collective appointed David Knopf as chief financial officer. Knopf joins the collective of plant-based brands from investment firm 3G Capital, where he was a partner since 2015. Previously, Knopf held several senior leadership roles at the Kraft Heinz Company, including CFO. Before that, he held positions in private equity at Onex Partners and investment banking at Goldman Sachs.

Varex Imaging appointed Shubham Maheshwari as finance chief. Maheshwari was most recently CFO at hardware and software company SiFive. Before SiFive, Sam served for six years as CFO and later as CFO and COO at semiconductor process equipment manufacturer Veeco Instruments. Previously, he was senior vice president of finance for semiconductor company Spansion, where he helped lead its restructuring and IPO in 2010. Earlier in his career, he held several senior positions, including vice president of M&A and corporate controller, at semiconductor equipment company KLA-Tencor. Maheshwari replaces Clarence Verhoef, who is retiring.

Rachel Stack has joined Cologix as the data center solution company’s new chief financial officer. Stack has held various financial leadership positions in telecommunications and banking. Most recently, she was senior vice president of corporate strategy and development at communications infrastructure provider Zayo. Before that, Stack was a director in Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) communications, media, and entertainment group. During her time at RBC’s investment bank, she led the execution of more than 25 M&A transactions totaling more than $3 billion and 50 financings totaling $150 billion. Before RBC, Rachel was an Associate at Daniels & Associates, a telecom focused investment banking boutique firm based in Denver.

Jan Siegmund will take over as CFO at Cognizant Technology Solutions on September 1. Siegmund joins the company from human resources management services company ADP. Siegmund previously held various leadership and executive roles during his 20-year tenure at ADP, most recently serving as corporate vice president and chief financial officer from 2012 to 2019. Before that, Siegmund was chief strategy officer and president of ADP’s added value services division. Siegmund is a member of the board of directors at The Western Union Company. Siegmund succeeds Karen McLoughlin, who will continue as CFO through August 31, and then will transition into an advisory role through December 31.

James Mabry IV will join Renasant, the parent of Renasant Bank, as CFO on August 1. Mabry formerly served as an executive vice president at bank holding company South State. Before that, he served as managing director leading M&A, strategic advisory, and capital markets services for banking companies at Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods, a Stifel Company. He began his career with KBW in New York. Mabry takes over for Kevin Chapman, who has been serving as both chief operating officer and chief financial officer since May 2018. Chapman will remain in his role as the company’s chief operating officer.

Flotek Industries named Michael Borton as chief financial officer, effective August 3. Borton joins Flotek from data and analytics technology company Dynasty Sports and Entertainment, where he was CFO. Before that, he served as CFO at Wombat Security Technologies, where he managed its sale to Proofpoint in 2018. Earlier, he was CFO at SaaS organization Harmony Information Systems, where he led the transformation of the business to a recurring software model and managed the sale to Mediware Information Systems (now WellSky) in 2014. Additionally, Borton has served in various financial and operational leadership roles at Consul Risk Management BV (acquired by IBM), iSKY Corporation, and Invensys.

Joe Brennan has been promoted to chief financial officer at engineering company Fluor. Brennan has worked at Fluor since 1991, most recently as the senior vice president, operations controller since June 2020. Previous roles include segment controller of energy and chemicals, general manager of Fluor’s Southern California operations, and manager of ICA Fluor operations. Brennan replaces D. Michael Steuert, who is retiring from the position. Steuert will remain with the company as a senior advisor through the end of the year.