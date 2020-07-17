CFOs On the Move: Week Ending July 17

Ed Record is stepping down as CFO at Hudson’s Bay Company. Record will remain with the company until his replacement is onboarded. Record joined the retail group as chief financial officer in August 2017 from J.C. Penney, where he was CFO for three years. Before J.C. Penney, Record worked at Stage Stores, where he most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer and previously as its chief financial officer. Record has also held executive leadership positions in finance at Kohl’s and Belk. Last June, he took a medical leave and returned to his role in December. Becky Roof, a managing director with AlixPartners, stood in as interim CFO during his leave.

Domino’s Pizza finance chief, Jeffrey Lawrence, is retiring from Domino’s after more than 20 years at the company. Lawrence, who has served as CFO for the last five years, agreed to continue serving as CFO until the company identifies his successor. Once a successor is named, Lawrence will step down from his role and will serve as an advisor to Domino’s chief executive officer Ritch Allison until the end of 2020.

Sarah Kuijlaars was appointed finance chief at diamond company De Beers Group, effective September 1. Kuijlaars was previously CFO at design and engineering consultancy Arcadis NV. Before that, she was deputy CFO at Rolls Royce Holdings and held several senior financial leadership roles during a 25-year career at Royal Dutch Shell. Kuijlaars is also a non-executive director at Aggreko, an international provider of mobile modular power, is leaving the company.

Matthew Larson will become Jefferies Group’s chief financial officer on August 24. Larson is currently the finance chief at Barclays Americas, as well as CFO of Barclays PLC’s global markets business. Previously, Larson was a managing director at Goldman Sachs, where he held several roles in the finance division. Larson takes over for Teresa Gendron, who has been serving as interim CFO after Peg Broadbent died from complications related to COVID-19 in late March.

Gateway Health named Ja’Ron Bridges as CFO. Bridges joins the company from Highmark Health, where he most recently served as vice president of financial strategy, planning, and analysis. Before Highmark Health, Bridges held various financial leadership positions at industry-leading organizations, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Chrysler.

Biotechnology company AnaptysBio appointed Dennis Mulroy as chief financial officer. Mulroy has previously served as CFO at La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Molecular Imaging, and SeraCare Life Sciences. He began his career as a certified public accountant at Ernst & Young.

Laura Clark will become chief financial officer at Rexford Industrial Realty on September 1. Clark most recently served as senior vice president of capital markets at Regency Centers, a publicly traded retail real estate investment trust. Before that, she was vice president of financial services at Regency Centers. She previously held roles in institutional sales and equity research at Green Street Advisors, served as vice president of capital markets at Iron Tree Capital, and as vice president at Inland Capital Markets Group. Clark replaces Adeel Khan, who will remain in his role to assist in the transition.

The Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) is promoting chief financial officer Dan Savitt to chief executive officer. Savitt will take over for Marki Flannery at the end of January 2021. Savitt, who has been CFO for two and a half years, has more than 20 years in leadership roles, including at United Health Group, Landmark Health, and U.S. Acute Care Solutions.

Leo Greenstein is the new CFO at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. He has served in finance roles at several publicly traded companies in the molecular diagnostics, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors. Greenstein was most recently senior vice president of finance and corporate controller at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals since 2013.

U.K.-based recruitment technology company SHL named Paul Greensmith as CFO. Greensmith was most recently chief financial officer at broadcast company Gravity Media. Greensmith has experience in private equity-backed businesses in B2B software and services, healthcare, technology, and media sectors. He previously held CFO roles at mental health care provider Priory Group and internet company Netnames Operations.