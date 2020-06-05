CFOs On the Move: Week Ending June 5

David Cherechinsky, who has served as chief financial officer at DistributionNOW since 2018, was promoted to chief executive officer at the industrial supplies company. Before becoming CFO, Cherechinsky served as the company’s chief accounting officer. Before that, he was vice president of finance for the NOV distribution and transmission business segment. He began his career at NOV in 1989. Cherechinsky takes over for Dick Alario, a current board director who stepped in as interim CEO during a leadership transition in November 2019.

Monish Patolawala will become CFO at 3M on July 1. Patolawala currently works at GE Healthcare, where he has served as chief financial officer of the approximately $17 billion business since 2015. Patolawala joined GE in 1994, taking leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Patolawala succeeds Nick Gangestad, who is retiring. Gangestad will stay on through July 31.

Biotechnology company Moderna named David Meline as chief financial officer, effective June 8. Meline joins Moderna from Amgen, where he was CFO from 2014 through 2019. Before Amgen, he spent six years at 3M Company, where he most recently served as finance chief. Previously, Meline held leadership positions at General Motors, including CFO for GM North America.

Nielsen appointed Chandler Bigelow as chief financial officer for the Nielsen Global Connect business. Bigelow joins the marketing research firm from Tribune Media Company, where he served as CFO. During his 21-year tenure at Tribune Media, he oversaw all aspects of finance, including treasury, pension and risk management, investor relations, financial reporting, SEC reporting/compliance, internal audit, and tax. He also served as Tribune’s representative on the boards of CareerBuilder, Classified Ventures, TV Food Network, and The Cooking Channel.

Christian Lown will become finance chief at Freddie Mac on June 15. Lown was previously CFO at student-loan servicer Navient Corporation. Before joining Navient in 2017, he was managing director, financial institutions group at Morgan Stanley, where he co-led the global fintech and North American banks and diversified finance investment banking practices. He takes over for Donald Kish, who has served as interim CFO since December 2019. Kish will continue serving as senior vice president, corporate controller, and principal accounting officer.

Tesco CFO Alan Stewart is retiring and will leave the British retailer on April 30, 2021. Stewart joined Tesco in September 2014 and, as a member of the board and executive committee, has played an instrumental role in Tesco’s turnaround. He has led the corporate restructuring, rebuilt the balance sheet, and played a major role in the financial transformation of the business in the last six years. The board is conducting a search both internally and externally to identify his successor.

Jason Armstrong will return to Comcast as executive vice president and treasurer. Armstrong previously served as senior vice president of investor relations and finance at Comcast for six years. Since the beginning of the year, he has served as chief financial officer of British broadcaster and telecommunications company Sky. His relocation to Sky’s headquarters in the U.K. was unexpectedly complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sky deputy chief financial officer Simon Robson will take over as CFO. Robson has been at the company for 23 years.

Neil Thomson is the new chief financial officer at Tasty Restaurant Group. Thomson previously served as CFO at Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. During his tenure with Del Frisco’s, he led all merger and acquisition activities, including the purchase of Barteca Restaurant Group and the sale of Sullivan’s Steak House. Before Del Frisco’s, he spent 15 years working in various senior capacities at Yum! Restaurants International and its affiliated brands, Pizza Hut and KFC.

Broadband services provider WOW! appointed John Rego as CFO, effective June 29. Rego was most recently chief financial officer at software company Telaria. Before that, he was CFO for Virgin Galactic. He also previously served as chief financial officer at Vonage Holdings Corp. for nearly eight years.