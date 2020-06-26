CFOs On the Move: Week Ending June 26

Jones Lang LaSalle appointed Karen Brennan as chief financial officer, effective July 15. Brennan, who has been with the real estate and investment management company for more than 20 years, is currently the chief executive officer of its operations in Europe. As CEO for LaSalle Europe, she had overall responsibility for business strategy across six offices managing approximately $22 billion in assets under management. Brennan succeeds Stephanie Plaines, who will leave the company after a transition period.

Anthony DiSilvestro will become the new CFO at Mattel on June 29. From 2014 to 2019, DiSilvestro served as CFO at Campbell Soup Company. He joined Campbell’s in 1996 and has held various financial leadership roles, including senior vice president of finance, treasurer, controller, chief financial officer of the company’s North America and international divisions, and head of strategic planning and corporate development. DiSilvestro takes over for Joseph Euteneuer, who is leaving the company.

Six Flags appointed Sandeep Reddy as chief financial officer, effective July 1. Reddy was most recently finance chief at retailer Guess. Before joining Guess, he served in finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Mattel. Leonard Russ, who has filled the CFO position on an interim basis since February 2020, will transition to an operational role.

Logistics provider Dachser appointed Robert Erni as CFO. Erni was most recently CFO at logistics provider Panalpina. Erni began his career at logistics company Kühne+Nagel, where he held posts in Hong Kong, India, Argentina, and the United States. He then returned to his home country of Switzerland, where he was in charge of global controlling at company headquarters. Erni takes over for Burkhard Eling, who will become CEO.

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks named Luis Felipe Visoso as its new finance chief. Visoso most recently served as CFO for Amazon Web Services (AWS), and previously as CFO for Amazon’s worldwide consumer division. Before moving into the technology field, with a senior finance role at Cisco, Visoso spent more than 20 years at Procter & Gamble. Visoso takes over for Kathy Bonanno, who is leaving the company to become business finance officer of Google’s cloud division. Bonanno joined Palo Alto Networks in 2014, becoming CFO in 2017. Bonanno will continue in her role through July 31.

Steffan Tomlinson has joined Confluent as chief financial officer. Tomlinson joined the event streaming platform from Google, where he was CFO of Google Cloud and technical infrastructure. Before Google, he was CFO at Palo Alto Networks where he completed its initial public offering. Before that, Tomlinson was finance chief at Aruba Networks. Tomlinson takes over for Cheryl Dalrymple, who held dual roles as CFO and chief people officer. Dalrymple will stay with the company as chief people officer and head of corporate development.

Veteran space executive and former NASA chief financial officer David Radzanowski was named CFO at Aerospace. Radzanowski joins Aerospace from Equator, where he led the strategic business functions of Australia’s Future Submarine Program, the largest defense procurement program in Australia’s history. He replaces Ellen Beatty, who departed the company on June 12.

Deborah Keeley was promoted to CFO at cannabis company Harvest. Keeley joined the company in April 2020 as vice president of finance and tax. Most recently, Keeley was senior vice president of finance and operations at Cultural Experiences Abroad, a global educational company. Before that, she was a senior vice president and chief accounting officer for Mobile Mini, a portable storage company.

GEON Performance Solutions appointed Gregg Branning as the manufacturing company’s first chief financial officer, effective June 22. Branning was previously executive vice president and CFO at CSW Industrials. Before that, he was senior vice president, corporate secretary of finance, and CFO at Myers Industries.