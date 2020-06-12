CFOs On the Move: Week Ending June 12

Marco Wirén will become finance chief at Nokia on September 1. Wirén is currently president of Wärtsilä Energy and executive vice president of Wärtsilä Group. Wirén has held several senior financial roles, including CFO roles at Wärtsilä Group, SSAB Group, and Eltel Networks. He also currently serves as vice board chair at renewable energy solutions company Neste. Wirén takes over for Kristian Pullola, who has been CFO since 2017. Pullola will remain with the company until around the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Carrie Dolan has joined supply chain payment platform Tradeshift as CFO. Dolan joins Tradeshift from pay-per-mile car insurance startup, Metromile. Before that, Dolan was CFO at Lending Club. In 2014, she managed Lending Club’s IPO, raising $1 billion in capital. Earlier in her career, Dolan was senior vice president and treasurer for Charles Schwab and CFO for the Schwab Bank. She also held various financial positions at Chevron and launched the Chevron Credit Bank, which offered proprietary credit cards.

Syniverse has appointed Andrew Davies as chief financial and administrative officer. Davies was most recently CFO at Sprint from July 2018 until the closing of its merger with T-Mobile. Before joining Sprint, he served as group CFO at telecommunications company VEON. Before that, Davies spent more than a decade at Vodafone Group holding various financial leadership positions in Japan, Turkey, and India, and finally, as CFO of Verizon Wireless in the U.S. He started his career at KPMG.

Evan Flamm was promoted to finance chief at My Alarm Center. Flamm joined the security company in 2019 as senior vice president of finance. Before joining My Alarm Center, he worked at Connect America as vice president of corporate finance and strategic planning. His previous experiences include various roles in financial operations and analysis and IT strategy consulting at IBM.

Amy Ronneberg was appointed CEO at Be The Match, a nonprofit that connects patients with their donor match. Ronneberg joined the company in 2013 as chief financial officer and chief of staff and has served as acting CEO since February. Before joining Be The Match, Ronneberg spent 12 years at Capella Education Company where she was chief accounting officer, vice president of finance, and led enterprise-wide operations and customer service. She also worked for Ernst & Young as an audit manager.

Brent Bowman will become the next finance chief at cloud-based software company Veeva Systems. Bowman will take over as CFO after a transition period of about 90 days with current CFO Tim Cabral, who is retiring. Cabral will become an advisor to Veeva. Bowman joins the company from [24]7.ai, where he has been CFO since 2018. Over his career, Bowman has held senior financial positions at Intel, Altera, and Sun Microsystems.

EpicentRx appointed Dr. Franck Brinkhaus as president in addition to his current role as chief financial officer. Brinkhaus has served as the pharmaceutical company’s CFO since December 2019. Brinkhaus is CEO and founder of Biotech Alliances International, a Silicon Valley-based life sciences investment bank. Previously, he was managing director of Palo Alto-based Woodside Capital Partners.

Healthcare technology company Tenacore named Barbara Bitzer as chief financial officer. Bitzer most recently served as chief accounting officer and senior controller at Foundation Building Materials. Barbara previously served as vice president and controller at both Calumet Specialty Products and Remy International.

Raymond Li is the new finance chief at Interlink Electronics. Before joining Interlink, Li was vice president of finance and operations for biotech firm Ambrx. Before that, he was the CFO at Zensun USA. His background includes eight years at Emerson Electric Co., where he completed two significant acquisitions valued at over $500 million. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at K2 Sports and was a senior associate at PwC for four years.

AutoPets has hired Joshua Chandler as chief financial officer. Chandler was most recently CFO at e-commerce auto parts distributor ECS Tuning, where he joined as its first CFO and helped nearly quadruple revenue through organic growth and acquisitions. Previously, he was senior vice president of finance at consumer products company Thane International.