CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 8

Adam Townsend is the new finance chief at Vizio. Before joining the consumer-electronics brand, Townsend served as chief financial officer at Showtime Networks. Before that, he held multiple roles at CBS, including executive vice president of corporate finance and investor relations. He also played key roles in CBS’s outdoor advertising business and CBS Radio. Before CBS, he was managing director of corporate strategy and investor relations at E-Trade, and before that he worked at JPMorgan as an equity research analyst. Townsend takes over for chief operating officer Ben Wong, who had been handling chief financial officer duties.

Tyler Sloat was named chief financial officer at Freshworks. Before joining the customer engagement software company, Sloat was CFO at subscription payments company Zuora where he guided the start-up through its IPO. Before that, he held executive finance roles at a variety of companies including NetApp and Siebel Systems.

Kelly Baker is the new finance chief at Eversana. Baker has more than 15 years of financial leadership experience in the healthcare sector. Most recently, she led finance at DuPage Medical Group in Illinois. She previously held a finance executive leadership role at OptumRx, where she led several key acquisition programs. Earlier in her career, she held equities trading and financial analyst roles at Goldman Sachs.

School bus manufacturer Blue Bird appointed Jeff Taylor as CFO, effective June 1. Most recently, Taylor was chief financial officer at Wabash National, a company that designs, engineers and manufactures tractor-trailers. Taylor takes over for Phil Tighe, who is stepping down on June 30 after more than eight years as finance chief.

K. Christopher Farkas has been promoted to chief financial officer at Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Farkas has served as the manufacturer’s vice president of finance and corporate controller since 2017. He joined the company in 2009 as assistant corporate controller. He has previously held the positions of vice president and corporate controller. Farkas succeeds Glenn Tynan, who is retiring after 18 years as CFO. Tynan will continue to serve as a vice president until his retirement this fall.

Biopharmaceutical company SutroVax appointed Andrew Guggenhime as chief financial officer and chief business officer. Guggenhime joined the company from Dermira, where he served as chief financial officer from April 2014 through the acquisition of the company by Eli Lilly in February 2020. He has previously held CFO roles at biotechnology companies Calistoga Pharmaceuticals and Facet Biotech.

Mark Carano will become CFO at Insteel Industries on May 18. Carano joins the manufacturer from Big River Steel, where he was chief financial officer. Before that, he served in senior management roles with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. He also has 14 years of investment banking experience serving as a managing director with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Carano succeeds Michael Gazmarian, who will stay with the company through July 31 to assist with the transition.

Software company Usermind named Jessica Lanier as chief financial officer. Before joining Usermind, Lanier co-founded multiple companies including research firm Chatter and patient data collection and payments platform Tonic Health. She served as CFO at both companies.

Connectivity and communications service provider Epsilon appointed Craig Forrester as chief financial officer. Forrester joined Epsilon from telecommunications company Colt Technology Services, where he was vice president of finance – sales and marketing. Before that, he spent over six years at British telecommunications company BT, holding several financial management roles across different business units.

HF Foods Group promoted Victor Lee to chief financial officer. Lee joined the food distributor in December 2019 as chief corporate finance and strategy officer. Lee replaces Peter Zhang, who has served as the company’s CFO and co-CEO since the merger of HF Foods Group and B&R Global Holdings in November 2019. Zhang will keep his role as co-CEO and as a director of the company.