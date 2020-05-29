CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 29

Cosmetic packaging company WWP has hired Jennifer Adams as its global chief financial officer. Most recently, Adams served as chief operations officer and chief financial officer at women’s denim company NYDJ Apparel. Before NYDJ Apparel, she spent nearly five years as CFO for fashion and apparel company The Collected Group. Before that, she was CFO for select brands of Denver-based VF Corporation, a multi-brand and global fashion and apparel company.

Chief financial officer Andrew Findlay is leaving EasyJet. Findlay, who joined the British low-cost airline as CFO in 2015, will stay on until he meets his contract’s terms in May 2021. Findlay’s announcement to leave comes days after he survived an attempt by the airline’s founder and largest shareholder, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, to remove him, the chief executive, the chairman, and another director. Haji-Ioannou wanted to remove the directors for not canceling a multi-billion-dollar order for 107 Airbus planes. EasyJet shareholders voted against resolutions for the removals and to keep the plane order.

Todd McElhatton will become finance chief at cloud-based platform Zuora on June 22. McElhatton is currently chief financial officer at SAP Cloud Business Group. Before that, he was the CFO for SAP North America. Before joining SAP, he held multiple senior finance leadership roles, including as CFO at VMware’s Hybrid Cloud Business, CFO at Oracle’s Cloud Services, and CFO at Hewlett Packard Managed Services Business.

Breakthru Beverage Group named Melissa Calderwood as the alcohol wholesaler’s new finance chief, effective June 1. Most recently, Calderwood served as chief financial officer of five operational businesses at media and entertainment company iHeartMedia. Previously, Calderwood held multiple finance and strategy roles at Diageo, including serving as finance director for the Catalyst Division. Before Diageo, she has held management roles at the General Motors Treasurer’s Office and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Calderwood succeeds Gene Luciana, who intends to retire later this year. Luciana will serve in a strategic advisory role for several months.

Joo Mi Kim is the new chief financial officer at software company Qualys. Most recently, Kim served as CFO at partnership automation platform Impact. Before that, she was finance chief at enterprise SaaS company Aera Technology. From 2016 to 2018, she served as the vice president of FP&A and investor relations at Qualys. Kim takes over for Melissa Fisher, who is leaving the company.

Charlie Velasquez joined cybersecurity company Skybox Security as CFO. Velasquez has previously held the chief financial officer role at Arxan Technologies, CollabNet, AccelOps, and Tidal Software. He also has directed operations and product management for Cisco Systems’ Cloud Solution Management Theater Group.

Telecommunications company Siklu named Ilana Lurie as its new chief financial officer and chief operations officer. Most recently, Lurie served as CFO at satellite communication technology company NovelSat where she led a major debt restructuring process that significantly improved the company’s financial health. Before NovelSat, she held senior financial executive positions for HP’s enterprise services business and Ness Technologies.

Cyber risk management company BitSight named Tim Adams as chief financial officer. Adams joins BitSight from biotechnology company ObsEva where he held the same role. While at ObsEva, Adams guided the firm through its IPO in 2017. He also held the roles of chief financial officer at Demandware, which was sold to Salesforce for over $3 billion, and CFO at Athenahealth.

Siobhan Nolan Mangini will become chief financial officer at NGM Biopharmaceuticals on July 13. Nolan Mangini most recently served as president and CFO at healthcare technology company Castlight Health. Before joining Castlight, she worked as a management consultant at Bain & Company, specializing in health care and private equity practices. She began her career at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation as a financial associate.