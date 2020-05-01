CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 1

Gustavo Arnal will become CFO at Bed Bath & Beyond on May 4. Arnal joins the retailer from Avon, where he was group chief financial officer. Before that, he was CFO of international divisions and global functions at Walgreens Boots Alliance. He has previously served in senior positions at Procter & Gamble, including CFO of India, Middle East, and Africa, CFO global fabric and home care, and CFO global personal beauty. Arnal succeeds Robyn D’Elia, who is leaving the company.

Medical equipment manufacturer BVI named David Murray as chief financial officer. Most recently, Murray served as CFO of Alcon AG until its $30 billion spin-off from Novartis Group AG in 2019. During his 19 years with Novartis, he also served as CFO for its vaccines and diagnostics division, as well as several other senior finance leadership roles within the Pharma division. Before Novartis, he held senior leadership roles at General Motors, Swiss Bank Corp, and British Petroleum.

Eu-Gene Sung has been appointed finance chief at media company Integral Ad Science (IAS), effective May 6. Sung joins IAS after spending three years as the chief financial officer of entertainment company BSE Global where she was responsible for all aspects of finance, technology, and analytics. Before BSE Global, Sung spent about 11 years with Interpublic Group in various roles. She was also previously CFO of advertising agency McCann New York.

First Northwest Bancorp, the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles, promoted Geri Bullard to CFO. Bullard joined the bank earlier this year as senior vice president and treasurer and was promoted to interim chief financial officer following the departure of Regina Wood in March 2020. Before joining First Federal, Bullard served as controller at Salal Credit Union and chief financial officer at First Sound Bank.

Vista Outdoor appointed Sudhanshu Priyadarshi as CFO. Priyadarshi joins the outdoor sports company from freight forwarding company Flexport where he was CFO. Before that, he was vice president of finance for Walmart’s e-commerce business. He began his career at PepsiCo, spending 14 years there in a variety of finance, planning, and strategy-related roles, concluding as CFO for PepsiCo’s Global R&D and Global Nutritional Platforms. Priyadarshi succeeds Mick Lopez, who is leaving the company after a transition period.

Joe Miller is the new chief financial officer at biopharmaceutical company Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Most recently, Miller was CFO, principal executive officer, and corporate secretary at pharmaceutical company Cerecor. Before that, he was the vice president of finance at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals. Miller succeeds Dennis Bourgeault, who is retiring after two decades at the company.

Construction company Sevan Multi-Site Solutions named Paul Evans as CFO. Before joining Sevan, Evans was interim chief executive officer and board member at management consulting company Hill International, chief financial officer at construction engineering company MYR Group, chief executive officer at Conex Energy, and treasurer at NorthWestern Energy.

Sean Daniel was promoted to finance chief at SaaS billing solutions provider Gotransverse. Daniel joined Gotransverse in 2018 as vice president of finance overseeing financial and legal operations. Before that, Sean held leadership roles with Upland Software, Dell, and Continental Airlines.

Fraser McHardy has joined software company oneZero Financial Systems as chief financial officer. McHardy’s experience includes financial leadership roles at financial services company State Street where he was CFO for the global markets, global exchange, and CRD business units. Before State Street, he held senior financial positions at BNY Mellon, Bank of Scotland, and Deloitte.