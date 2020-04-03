CFOs On the Move: Week Ending April 3

Joe Dorrego was named finance chief and chief operating officer at FOX News Media. Dorrego has been with Fox Corporation for more than 15 years, most recently as chief investor relations officer and executive vice president of corporate initiatives. Dorrego joined the media company in 2004 from PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he started his career in the business advisory services group. He succeeds Amy Listerman, who held the role since April 2017.

Retailer Ted Baker named Rachel Osborne as chief executive officer. Osborne joined the company as chief financial officer in November 2019 before being appointed acting chief executive officer in December 2019. She joined Ted Baker from Debenhams, where she had worked as CFO. She was previously chief financial officer at Domino’s Pizza, finance director of group enterprise at Vodafone, and finance and strategy director at John Lewis. She has also held senior positions at Sodexo, Kingfisher, and PepsiCo.

Neil Smith will become interim CFO at Domino’s Pizza on April 15. Smith was most recently finance chief at U.K. pub manager Ei Group since 2011 until its takeover by Stonegate Pub Company in March. He has also held senior finance roles at Compass Group, Virgin Media, and Telewest. Smith’s appointment follows the tragic death of the company’s previous CFO, David Bauernfeind, in December 2019.

Manufacturing company Valmont named Avner Applbaum as chief financial officer. Valmont was most recently CFO and COO at equipment manufacturer Double E Company. In addition to holding several CFO roles for private equity-backed companies, he also spent over 15 years in senior financial and operational roles in publicly traded manufacturing companies, including Ametek, Belden, and TE Connectivity. Applbaum succeeds Mark Jaksich, who is retiring. Jaksich will remain with the company until December 26, 2020.

Singapore-based Grab named Peter Oey as chief financial officer. Oey joins the ride, food, and payments app from legal technology solutions provider LegalZoom where he was CFO for over five years. Before LegalZoom, he was CFO of U.S. consumer internet business MyLife.com. He previously spent over 12 years at Activision Blizzard in various roles including vice president, corporate controller.

Kristie Colvin is stepping in as interim CFO at CenterPoint Energy. An over 30-year veteran of CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies, Colvin has served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer since September 2014. Before her current role at the energy delivery company, Colvin was responsible for strategic and financial planning, management reporting, and performance measurement. She takes over for Xia Liu, who is leaving the company following a transition period.

Mike Dunn joined cloud application services provider Contegix as finance chief. BeforeContegix, Dunn was the CFO of systems integrator and managed hosting provider NeoSystems. He has also held CFO roles at digital marketing agency Siteworx and managed services and hosting provider Recovery Point Systems.

Sustainable technology firm Footprint named Brad Lukow as chief financial officer. Lukow joins Footprint from Sprouts Farmers Market, where he was interim co-CEO and CFO. Lukow has more than a decade of experience as a CFO, including serving as CFO of Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada’s leading drug store retailer. Prior to his experience as CFO, he held roles of increasing responsibility within the financial functions at Shoppers.