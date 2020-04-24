CFOs On the Move: Week Ending April 24

Delta CFO Paul Jacobson has rescinded his retirement, which he announced in February. CEO Ed Bastian asked Jacobson to reconsider his decision to retire while the carrier navigates though the devastating impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on air travel. Jacobson joined the company in 1997 as a financial analyst and was named CFO in 2012.

Mike Mathias was promoted to finance chief at American Eagle Outfitters (AEO). Mathias most recently served as AEO’s senior vice president and head of financial planning and analysis. Before that, he was vice president of financial planning and analysis at General Nutrition Centers. Mathias takes over for Bob Madore, who is leaving the company and will remain in a senior advisory role through September 2020.

Mark FitzPatrick was named CFO at Madison Square Garden Entertainment. FitzPatrick was most recently deputy chief financial officer at WeWork since 2016. Before WeWork, he worked at Time Warner Cable, where he was senior vice president and chief financial officer of residential services. Before joining Time Warner Cable, FitzPatrick was vice president of corporate development at AOL.

Greg Macfarlane is stepping down as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Casper Sleep after a two-year tenure. Macfarlane, who will depart on May 15, is leaving the bed-in-a-box pioneer for a senior executive role outside of the sleep industry. Casper has hired former Iron Mountain finance chief Stuart Brown as interim CFO. Emilie Arel, the company’s president and chief commercial officer, will run operations while it looks for Macfarlane’s successor.

Biotechnology company ADC Therapeutics appointed Jennifer Creel as CFO. Creel most recently served as franchise chief financial officer and corporate vice president of global finance and business planning at Celgene until its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. Earlier in her career, she held finance roles at Watson Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer.

Crenlo Engineered Cabs named John Lenga as chief financial officer. Lenga joined the manufacturer from automotive supplier Autoneum where he was the North America CEO and CFO. Before that, he was the leader of financial planning and operational analysis at automotive manufacturer AGG Tower International. Lenga began his career as a financial analyst at Ford Motor Company.

Decking and railing manufacturer Trex Company named Dennis Schemm chief financial officer. Most recently, Schemm served as CFO at Continental Building Products. Before that, he held senior financial roles at Armstrong Flooring and Danaher Corporation, following a 15-year career at Monsanto Company. Schemm succeeds Bryan Fairbanks, who will become president and chief executive officer on April 29.

Robert Reich is the new finance chief at shopping technology company Catalina. Reich was CFO at software company Syniverse Holdings for the last five years. Before that, he was finance chief at Hawaiian Telcom Communications. He was also previously vice president, controller, and treasurer at McLeodUSA.

Empire State Realty Trust appointed Christina Chiu as finance chief. Chiu will join the real estate investment trust following an 18-year career at Morgan Stanley, where she had been a managing director since 2014. She was most recently chief operating officer of the global listed real assets business at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Jason Bates is joining Daseke as the transportation and logistics company’s CFO. Bates joins Daseke from truckload carrier and logistics brokerage provider USA Truck, where he served as chief financial officer since 2017. Before that, was vice president of finance and investor relations officer at Swift Transportation Company. Bates began his career in corporate finance in the aerospace division at Honeywell International.