CFOs On the Move: Week Ending April 17

Vivian Liu will become finance chief at Shutterfly on April 23. Most recently, Liu was chief financial officer at laser printer manufacturer Lexmark. Before that, she was vice president of finance, Enterprise BG at Huawei Technology. Before Huawei, Liu spent eight years in finance positions with Cisco Systems, most recently as director of finance, U.S. enterprise segment sales and service. Earlier in her career, she held finance positions with Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, Goldman Sachs, and Deloitte & Touche. She began her career with China Merchants Bank in Shanghai.

Chuck Butler will take over as CFO at Lexmark when Liu leaves on April 23. Butler has been with Lexmark for more than 15 years, most recently as vice president of financial planning and analysis. Before joining Lexmark, Butler worked in finance roles at Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, LG&E and KU Energy, and the J. Peterman Company.

Potbelly named Steven Cirulis chief financial officer and chief strategy officer. Cirulis has served in a strategic planning, finance, and analytical consulting role for the sandwich chain since December 2019. Cirulis was most recently senior vice president of strategic projects at Panera Bread. He held several senior leadership roles before Panera, including global vice president of corporate strategy at McDonald’s, senior director of strategy, business development, and insights of Gap Brand at Gap, and associate partner at Prophet.

Lululemon Athletica CFO Patrick Guido will leave the company on May 8. Guido, who joined the retailer in 2018, will become finance chief at auto retailer Asbury Automotive Group on May 11. While Lululemon looks for its next CFO, Meghan Frank, senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, and Alex Grieve, vice president and controller, will lead the finance team. Lululemon’s CFO search will begin immediately. Both internal and external candidates will be considered.

Building products distributor Beacon named Frank Lonegro CFO, effective May 15. Lonergo stepped down as chief financial officer at CSX after 19 years with the railroad operator last year. Before joining CSX, he practiced law for seven years, focusing on complex commercial litigation, loan workouts, and business transactions. Lonegro takes over for Joseph Nowicki, who is leaving the company to focus on his family, charitable work, and board service.

Flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries appointed Frank Boykin as chief financial officer. Boykin was previously Mohawk’s chief financial officer from 2005 to 2019. He joined the company in 1993 as corporate controller and retired in 2019. For the past year, he has been a senior consultant at the company. Glenn Landau, former chief financial officer, left the company to pursue other interests.

Josh Guenser is the new chief financial officer at MOD Pizza. Guenser joins the fast-casual pizza chain after spending the last 10 years at Starbucks, most recently as senior vice president of finance, Americas. During his tenure at Starbucks, he also held vice president and director-level roles in finance that were focused on retail operations, global supply chain, and reporting. Before Starbucks, Guenser worked at KPMG.

Ryan Zink has been named chief executive officer at Good Times Restaurants. Zink has served as acting chief executive officer and chief financial officer since October 2019. Zink joined the Company in 2017 as chief financial officer. Before joining Good Times, he served as corporate finance director and reporting leader for Invista. The company does not intend to appoint a CFO at this time.

Bob Fishman will become the new chief financial officer and chief accounting officer at water treatment company Pentair on May 1. Before joining Pentair, he was CFO and chief accounting officer at technology company NCR Corporation. Before NCR, he held finance and treasury roles at AT&T and finance and audit roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He succeeds Mark Borin, who is expected to remain with the company until June.

Reimbursement software company Motus appointed Karen O’Byrne as CFO. Since 2011, O’Byrne has been finance chief at software company Modernizing Medicine. Previously, she was CFO at software company Campus Management. O’Byrne takes over for Tim Brown, who became chief corporate development officer at the company.