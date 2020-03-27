CFOs On the Move: Week Ending March 27

Peter Farr was appointed CFO at newspaper publisher McClatchy. Farr has served as controller and chief accounting officer (CAO) since joining the publisher in 2018 and will continue in his role as CAO. He succeeds Elaine Lintecum who will serve as special advisor to the CEO until her retirement in June. Prior to joining McClatchy, Farr held leadership roles in accounting at Boeing, Allianz SE, and Deloitte & Touche, and served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps.

Altria Group chief financial officer William Gifford is taking over for CEO Howard Willard, who has taken a temporary medical leave of absence after contracting the COVID-19 virus. Gifford has been CFO and vice president at the tobacco company since 2018.

David Anders has been named chief financial officer at Edgewater Midstream. Anders joins the energy company after a 17-year tenure in Bank of America’s energy investment banking group. Anders most recently served as managing director in Bank of America’s natural resources group. During his tenure, he led the evaluation, structuring, and execution of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures as well as initial public offerings.

RealNetworks hired Judd Lee as senior vice president. Lee will become CFO at the artificial intelligence companyin the second quarter of 2020, succeeding Mike Ensing. Lee served as chief financial officer at desktop virtualization provider Parallels and network security company SignalSense. Before that, he held senior finance roles at venture capital firm Maveron and Microsoft.

Construction company The Morganti Group named Thamer Rushaidat as president and chief executive officer. Rushaidat joined Morganti in 1995 and rose through the ranks from site engineer and project manager to group manager and then deputy CEO/CFO.

Walmart’s Mexican unit, known locally as Walmex, announced that Olga Gonzalez has resigned as CFO for personal reasons and will leave the company by April 30. Milton Brandt, who is chief financial officer for the retailer’s Central America operations, will become interim chief financial officer.

DTE Energy appointed David Ruud as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 4. Ruud has been at the energy company for 15 years, most recently as senior vice president of corporate strategy and development. He succeeds Peter Oleksiak, who is retiring. Oleksiak will remain with DTE through the end of the year as a special advisor.

Jason Eustace was named CFO at media company CuriosityStream. Prior to this role, Eustace served as the head of finance for Bluemercury, Pet360, and Discovery Communications-US Networks.

STANLEY Security named Chadi Chahine as chief financial officer. Chahine joins the company from Circor International, where he was named CFO in January. Before Circor, he was CFO at Smith & Nephew, where he was CFO of its U.S. business.

Menlo Therapeutics appointed Andrew Saik as chief financial officer. Before joining the biopharmaceutical company, Saik was most recently CFO at PDS Biotechnology. He also previously held CFO roles at Vertice Pharma and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals. Saik succeeds Ilan Hadar, who will remain through a transition period.