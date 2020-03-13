CFOs On the Move: Week Ending March 13

Former Home Depot CFO Carol Tomé will become chief executive officer at UPS on June 1. Tomé, who spent 18 years as the home improvement store’s CFO, is the first outside hire in UPS’ 112-year history. The shipping giant’s 11 previous CEOs rose through the company ranks. Tomé started her career as a commercial lender with United Bank of Denver and then was director of banking for the Johns-Manville Corporation. Before joining Home Depot, Carol was vice president and treasurer of Riverwood International Corporation. Tomé will take over for David Abney, who is retiring. Abney will become executive chairman of the board before retiring from that at the end of September. Abney will remain as a special consultant through the end of 2020 and then retire after 46 years at UPS.

Ogilvy Health promoted Ripal Patel from senior vice president of client financial services to chief financial officer. Patel joined Ogilvy Health in 2007 as director of client financial services. With more than 24 years of industry experience, he has an extensive background in commercial finance, financial planning and operations, accounting, strategy, and procurement. Patel replaces Robert Saporito, who announced his retirement at the end of 2019.

Pauline Alimchandani will become CFO at Northland Power on April 13. Alimchandani most recently served as chief financial officer at real estate and development company Dream Unlimited.Before that, she was vice president in equity research at BMO Capital Markets. Alimchandani takes over for Paul Bradley, who is retiring.

Michael Crotty was named Showtime Networks’ new chief financial officer. Crotty will also have oversight of BET Networks’ finance team. Crotty returns to the entertainment company after serving as CFO of media platform The Players’ Tribune since 2016. Crotty previously served as senior vice president of affiliate revenue and business operations for Showtime Networks. Crotty takes over for Adam Townsend, who will leave the company at the end of the month after 12 years at Showtime Networks and CBS.

Ralph D’Amico was named CFO at Panhandle Oil and Gas. D’Amico will continue to serve as the company’s vice president of corporate development and investor relations, a role he has held since joining the company in January 2019. Before joining Panhandle, he served as a managing director at investment bank Seaport Global Securities. D’Amico replaces Robb Winfield who resigned.

Online learning platform Udacity appointed Seamus Hennessy as chief financial officer. Before Udacity, Hennessy spent eight years as CFO at Ruckus Wireless where he led the company from early-stage startup through its IPO and acquisition by Brocade Communications Systems. He has also held CFO positions at Big Switch Networks, Cohesity, and Aerohive Networks.

Fidelity Investments named Maggie Serravalli as chief financial officer. Serravalli was most recently executive vice president at the company’s healthcare group. Serravalli joined Fidelity in 2007 from JPMorgan Chase where she served as managing director for seven years. Serravalli replaces Gerard McGraw. He will remain head of Fidelity’s legal and enterprise-risk teams and chair the audit committee on the board of parent company FMR.

Kian Granmayeh, formerly director of investor relations at natural gascompany Tellurian, was promoted to chief financial officer. Before joining Tellurian in January 2019, Granmayeh worked at gas company Apache Corporation in various roles in project execution, strategic planning, and investor relations. Granmayeh takes over for Antoine Lafargue who will join the marketing group as senior vice president of LNG Marketing.

IT security awareness training platform KnowBe4 added the role of co-president to Krish Venkataraman’s CFO role. He shares the role with chief revenue officer Lars Letonoff. Before joining KnowBe4 in September 2018, Venkataraman held various leadership roles including posts as CFO of fintech company Dealogic, CFO and COO of software company Syncsort, and CFO for information technology for NYSE Euronext.

WalkMe appointed Andrew Casey as the software company’s first CFO. Casey most recently served as senior vice president of finance and customer operations at cloud platform ServiceNow.He has 29 years of experience managing large organizations and has held management positions at HP, Symantec, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems.

Paul Scherzer will take over as CFO at Stelco Holdings on March 16. Before joining the steelmaker, Scherzer spent about 25 years as a metals and mining investment banker with progressive roles focusing on the steel industry. He was most recently the head of the industrial materials and services team in the investment banking group of BNP Paribas.