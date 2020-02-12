Shipping Giant Maersk Hires New CFO

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk has named Patrick Jany as its new chief financial officer.

Jany joins the company from Swiss chemical firm Clariant where he has most recently served as CFO, a role he has held since 2006.

“We very much regret Patrick Jany’s decision to leave Clariant,” said Hariolf Kottmann, executive chairman of Clariant. “Patrick Jany has been with our company for 25 years and has played a major role in our success story. He joined Clariant after a successful career at [pharmaceutical company] Sandoz, and has helped shape the development of our company from the very beginning. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors as CFO of A.P. Moller – Maersk.”

Stephan Lynen will take over as chief financial officer at Clariant on April 1. Lynen has been with the company for more than 20 years in several general management and business roles. He is currently head of the additives business unit.

Kottmann said Lynen’s 22-year career at Clariant gave him “the perfect profile for this important role.”

Jany replaces Carolina Dybeck Happe, who left Maersk after less than a year on the job to become chief financial officer at General Electric. At Maersk, Dybeck Happe “was instrumental in driving strategic and structural change amidst significant market disruption, including executing a substantial deleveraging plan and reshaping the company’s portfolio to deliver more profitable growth,” GE said.

Jany’s appointment at A.P. Moller – Maersk will become effective May 1.

“I am pleased to welcome Patrick Jany to A. P. Moller – Maersk where he will play a key role in the acceleration of our strategic transformation. Patrick brings solid financial experience and a proven record of managing cost discipline as well as profitable growth through M&A and innovation. I look forward to our cooperation,” says Søren Skou, chief executive officer at A.P. Moller – Maersk.