CFOs On the Move: Week Ending February 7

Cathy Graham is joining cyber AI company Darktrace as chief financial officer, effective February 10. Graham was most recently CFO at education technology company 2U. Before 2U, she was CFO and executive vice president of Online Resources Corp. With more than two decades of professional finance experience, Graham has led four successful initial public offerings, including 2U’s, has raised over $200 million in private equity funding, and made numerous strategic acquisitions.

Tribune Publishing Company, publisher of the New York Daily News and the Chicago Tribune, named CFO Terry Jimenez as its new CEO. Jimenez has been executive vice president and chief financial officer at the company since 2016. Jimenez replaces Tim Knight, who has only been in the role for 12 months. Knight has stepped down from the board and will leave the company at the end of February. Mike Lavey, current controller and chief accounting officer, has been named interim chief financial officer. The media company said the leadership transition was part of a strategic plan to streamline operations.

Spirit AeroSystems appointed Mark Suchinski as chief financial officer. Suchinski has served in various financial leadership roles at Spirit since 2006. Most recently, he served as the aerospace giant’s vice president, quality. Suchinski succeeds Jose Garcia, who resigned amid an ongoing accounting probe triggered by a compliance review. Principal accounting officer John Gilson also resigned. Damon Ward will step in as interim controller and principal accounting officer.

Gates Industrial Corporation named L. Brooks Mallard as chief financial officer, effective February 24. Before Gates, Mallard was chief financial officer of Henniges, an anti-vibration components supplier for the automotive industry. Before Henniges he was the chief financial officer of manufacturing company Jeld-Wen where he helped take the company from being private equity held through an IPO.

JDE Peet’s named Scott Gray as the coffee group’s first CFO. Gray spent more than a decade at beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev, most recently as vice president, global treasury and risk management. Before that, he was vice president of finance for the European operations and vice president for global procurement operations. He also served as the global director of funding and financial markets at the beer maker. Prior to AB InBev, he was vice president for Deutsche Bank Securities in their Financial Institutions Group.

Anheuser-Busch InBev announced that its longtime CFO, Felipe Dutra, will be stepping down from his role after the company’s shareholder meeting on April 29. Dutra will be replaced by Fernando Tennenbaum. A 15-year veteran of the company, Tennenbaum currently serves as vice president AB InBev’s South America division as well as CFO of its Brazilian subsidiary, Ambev. Tennenbaum will also join the company’s executive committee.

PenFed Credit Union named Jill Streit as chief financial officer. Streit has decades of experience in strategic financial planning, risk management, and governance at Fortune 100 financial institutions. Before joining PenFed, Streit was chief financial officer at TIAA Bank. She previously held positions at EverBank, Prudential Network Realty, and Deloitte & Touche.

Christina Wong is joining business advisory firm Ankura as CFO. Prior to joining Ankura, Wong spent more than 20 years at American Express where she most recently served as chief financial officer, global merchant services. She succeeds Ben Seto, who will remain with the firm in a consulting capacity until May to ensure a seamless transition.

iRobot promoted Julie Zeiler, vice president of finance, to finance chief, effective May 4. Before iRobot, Zeiler served in several of senior financial leadership positions over a 20-year-tenure at Boston Scientific Corporation as well as financial management roles at Digital Equipment Corporation. She will succeed Alison Dean, the company’s CFO since 2013, who is stepping down. Dean will remain with iRobot as an advisor.

EMS transport company AmeriPro EMS appointed of Amber Diver as its new chief financial officer. Most recently, Diver was senior manager of business transformation services at accounting firm Bennet Thrasher. Before that she was the vice president of finance at IT service management company Docufree.

Northrop Grumman has named veteran finance executive David Keffer as its new CFO, replacing Kenneth Bedingfield. Keffer has most recently been a general partner at investment firm Blue Delta Capital Partners after previously serving as CFO at CSRA and its predecessor company SRA International. His appointment at Northrop will become effective Feb. 17, with Bedingfield remaining at the company until Feb. 21 to help with the transition.