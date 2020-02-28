CFOs On the Move: Week Ending February 28

TaylorMade Golf Company appointed Rick Paschal as finance chief. Before joining TaylorMade, Paschal spent three years as CFO for sports equipment company Varsity Brands. Prior to that, Paschal served more than seven years at fashion company Coach in several executive financial and operating roles, most notably involved in developing Coach’s international portfolio. Before that, Paschal held executive financial, business development, and strategy roles with a number of companies, including Nestlé, Godiva, Pillsbury, and Häagen-Dazs.

Allison Dukes will join Invesco as deputy chief financial officer on March 10. Dukes will remain deputy chief financial officer through Aug. 1, 2020, and then will become senior managing director and CFO. Dukes most recently served as CFO of SunTrust Banks. Prior to becoming CFO in February 2018, she served in a series of leadership roles throughout her 20 years with SunTrust, including head of commercial and business banking and CEO of the Atlanta division.

Robert Ho will become CFO at biopharmaceutical company Neoleukin Therapeutics on March 16. Most recently, Ho served as senior finance director at health care company DaVita. Before that, he was vice president in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley. Prior to Morgan Stanley, he was an associate in the healthcare investment banking division at Merrill Lynch. Ho takes over for interim CFO Kamran Alam, who will continue as a senior strategic advisor to assist in the transition.

Meredith named Jason Frierott as the publishing company’s new chief financial officer, effective March 9. Frierott joins the company following a 21-year career at GE, including more than 10 years as a chief financial officer for several of GE’s large business units. This included stints as a senior financial executive at GE Transportation, GE Power and Water, and GE Energy. He also spent eight years in an executive role on GE’s corporate audit staff.

Sanjeev Narula was appointed CFO of pharmaceutical company Viatris, a new company that combines Pfizer’s Upjohn and Mylan. Narula, who has been with Pfizer for 16 years, is currently CFO of Upjohn. Before joining the drug maker, he held financial and operational leadership roles at American Express and Xerox.

CAN appointed Al Miralles as chief financial officer. Miralles joined CAN in 2011 as senior vice president, treasurer, and head of investments. He was most recently executive vice president and chief risk officer at the insurance company. Prior to joining CNA, Miralles was the chief financial officer for the investments division of Nationwide Insurance. Miralles succeeds James Anderson, who was appointed CFO in 2018. Anderson resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities.

Morgan Stanley’s deputy chief financial officer Paul Wirth will step down from his role at the end of May. He has served as chief financial officer Jonathan Pruzan’s right hand since 2009. Wirth, who has been with the bank for 15 years, will stay on as a senior adviser through the end of the year.

Thomson Reuters said Mike Eastwood, senior vice president and head of corporate finance, will succeed Stephane Bello as chief financial officer on March 15. Eastwood has worked at Thomson Reuters for over 20 years, most recently as senior vice president and head of corporate finance since 2016.Eastwood was formerly chief operating officer of Thomson Reuters Latin America, CFO of the intellectual property and science business, and has also held several senior roles within the finance organization.

Comerica’s interim chief financial officer, James Herzog, will assume the role permanently. Herzog joined Comerica in 1984 and was most recently executive vice president and treasurer. He became CFO in September 2019 to replace outgoing finance chief Muneera Carr.

Meineke franchisor Driven Brands named Tiffany Mason as chief financial officer. Mason has more than two decades of finance experience, most recently as senior vice president, corporate finance and treasurer at home improvement retailer Lowe’s. Mason joined Lowe’s in 2006 and held several leadership roles, including interim CFO. Before joining Lowes, Mason was vice president, SEC reporting at Bank of America.

Elaine Sun has been appointed chief financial officer at Halozyme Therapeutics. Sun most recently served as chief financial officer and chief strategy officer at biopharmaceutical company SutroVax. Previously, she served as managing director and head of West Coast Healthcare for Evercore Partners and managing director at Merrill Lynch. Sun succeeds Laurie Stelzer, who has resigned from the role after five years to become CFO at Arena Pharmaceuticals.