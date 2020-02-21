CFOs On the Move: Week Ending February 21

Volkswagen CFO Frank Witter plans to step down at the end of June 2021. Witter has been finance chief at the automaker since October 2015. Witter’s current contract is set to expire in October, and he declined to extend it for another five years due to personal reasons. He instead opted for a nine-month extension.

Matthew Friend, currently Nike’s CFO of operating segments and vice president of investor relations, will take over as company CFO. Friend joined the athletic apparel retail giant in 2009, working on corporate strategy and development before being appointed CFO of emerging markets in 2011. He has served as CFO of global categories, product and functions; CFO of global brands and functions; and CFO of the Nike brand. He succeeds CFO Andy Campion, who will transition to the role of chief operating officer.

Groupon’s interim chief financial officer, Melissa Thomas, will assume the role permanently. Thomas joined the e-commerce marketplace in 2017 as vice president of commercial finance and has served as interim CFO since August 2019. She currently also serves as the company’s chief accounting officer and treasurer. Before Groupon, she was vice president of finance at Surgical Care Affiliates and spent nearly nine years at Orbitz Worldwide in a variety of positions, including vice president of finance.

Lori Koch was promoted to chief financial officer at DuPont. Koch has been with the chemicals manufacturer for 17 years and was most recently vice president of investor relations and corporate financial planning and analysis. Her appointment comes after the removal of CFO Jeanmarie Desmond. Chief executive Marc Doyle was also removed from the company. Doyle was replaced by executive chairman and former DuPont CEO Ed Breen.

House of Saka named Sue Bachorski as the cannabis-infused beverage maker’s finance chief. Prior to joining House of Saka, Bachorski spent nearly three decades as a senior operations and finance executive at beer, wine, and spirits company Constellation Brands. Most recently, she served as senior vice president, operation services, global wine, and spirits. Her prior roles include SVP, CFO Constellation Wines North America and SVP and CFO Pacific Wine Partners.

David Schwarzbach was named chief financial officer at Yelp. Schwarzbach was most recently chief operating officer and chief financial officer at software company Optimizely. He will be replacing James Miln, who has been serving as interim CFO since September 2019. Miln will return to his role leading financial planning and analysis at Yelp.

Packaging and paper group Mondi promoted its chief financial officer, Andrew King, to chief executive officer, effective in April. King has been with the group for 17 years in several strategy, business development, and finance leadership roles. King succeeds Peter Oswald who is leaving the company at the end of March. The group is considering external and internal candidates to recruit King’s successor.

Metals distribution company Russel Metals named Martin Juravsky as chief financial officer, effective in May. Juravsky joins the company from sawmill company Interfor, where he is CFO. Prior to joining Interfor, he had over 20 years of investment banking experience at several firms, including Salomon Brothers/Citigroup and National Bank Financial. Juravsky will succeed Marion Britton, who will stay with the company through 2020.

Pharmaceutical company Endo International promoted CFO Blaise Coleman to president and chief executive officer, effective March 6. Coleman succeeds Paul Campanelli, who will continue to serve as chairman of the board. Coleman joined Endo in 2015 and was named CFO in 2016. Before Endo, he held several leadership roles of increasing responsibility with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Mark Bradley, the company’s senior vice president, corporate development and treasurer, will move into the CFO role.

TriNet’s chief financial officer, Richard Beckert, is leaving the company “to pursue professional and personal interests.” Beckert, who has been finance chief since March 2017, will stay with the human resources solutions company through March 31 with a transitioning period ending May 15. The company has started its recruitment process to find Beckert’s replacement.