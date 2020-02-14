CFOs On the Move: Week Ending February 14

Eoin Tonge will be joining UK retail giant Marks and Spencer in June as chief financial officer. Tonge has been CFO of convenience foods manufacturer Greencore Group since 2016. Before his CFO role, he was the managing director of the grocery business and was previously the chief strategy officer at Greencore. David Surdeau, currently interim CFO, will remain with the company to support the transition. Surdeau took over for CFO Humphrey Singer, who stepped down after 18 months in the role.

Private label packaged food company TreeHouse Foods named William Kelley Jr. as chief financial officer. Kelley has been serving as interim CFO since November 2019. Kelley joined TreeHouse in 2016 as corporate controller and was promoted to senior vice president, corporate and operations finance in 2018. Prior to joining TreeHouse, he was head of global audit for Kraft Heinz. Before that, he was corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Hillshire Brands.

David Wyshner will become CFO at XPO Logistics on March 2. Prior to joining XPO, Wyshner served as CFO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Earlier, he was president and CFO of Avis Budget Group. He takes over for Sarah Glickman, who has been the logistics company’s acting chief financial officer since August 2018 when John Hardig stepped down. Glickman will transition to the role of senior vice president, corporate finance and transformation.

Satellite operator SES appointed Sandeep Jalan as chief financial officer, effective May 6. Most recently, Jalan was CFO at stainless steel producer Aperam. Previously, he worked for steel manufacturing corporation ArcelorMittal Group where he was CFO of ArcelorMittal Long Carbon. He was also the CFO at Ispat Alloys. Sandeep succeeds Andrew Browne who stepped down in October 2019.

J.B. Hunt’s finance chief, David Mee, plans to retire March 1 but will stay on as an advisor until April 1. Mee joined the company in 1992 and was appointed CFO in 2009. J.B. Hunt’s senior vice president of finance, John Kuhlow, will serve as interim CFO while the transportation and logistics company looks for a permanent successor.

Whataburger appointed Janelle Sykes as its new chief financial officer. Sykes spent the last 30 years at food manufacturer C.H. Guenther & Son, most recently as CFO. She takes over for Ed Nelson, who was promoted to president at the fast-food company.

Chris Caswell was named chief financial officer at Welch’s. Caswell has been serving as the food manufacturer’s interim CFO since September 2019. Before joining Welch’s, Caswell was the COO and CFO for Clarks Americas. Previously he held several roles at Keurig Green Mountain, including chief financial officer of the international division and chief audit executive. Caswell began his career in consulting and auditing, including several years at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Food wholesaler United Natural Foods named John Howard as chief financial officer.Howard, who has served as interim chief financial officer since August 2019, joined the company in July 2019 as senior vice president, finance and accounting. Howard replaced chief financial officer Mike Zechmeister, who resigned to join logistics provider C.H. Robinson as CFO.

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk has named Patrick Jany as its new chief financial officer. Jany joins the company from Swiss chemical firm Clariant where he has most recently served as CFO, a role he has held since 2006. Jany replaces Carolina Dybeck Happe, who left Maersk after less than a year on the job to become chief financial officer at General Electric.