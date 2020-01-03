CFOs On the Move: Week Ending January 3

Spok Holdings announced that chief financial officer Michael Wallace has been appointed chief operating officer. Wallace, who joined the healthcare communications company as CFO in March 2017, will maintain his CFO responsibilities. Wallace joined the company from Intermedix where he was executive vice president and CFO since August 2013. Prior to joining Intermedix, Wallace was the CFO of The Elephant Group.

After more than five years at Michaels, chief financial officer Denise Paulonis has accepted a position at another company and will leave the arts and crafts retailer on January 31. Paulonis joined Michaels in 2014 as vice president, investor relations, treasury, and corporate finance and was named senior vice president, finance in November 2015. She was named CFO in August 2016. Prior to joining the company, she held various senior positions with PepsiCo and McKinsey & Company.

Fuling Global, a disposable foodservice products manufacturer, named Peng (Gillian) Hu as the company’s finance chief. Prior to joining Fuling Global, Hu was the financial controller at Hunan International Economics University. She previously held auditor positions at Friedman LLP and Ernst & Young. Hu succeeds Meihong Pan, who has served as interim CFO since November 2019. Pan will remain with Fuling Global as its financial controller, a position she has held since 2006.

Biopharmaceutical company Aridis Pharmaceuticals appointed Michael Nazak CFO. Nazak joined the company in November 2018, and has been serving as vice president, finance. Prior to joining Aridis, he served as senior vice president, finance at Coherus Biosciences. Previously, he was the senior director of finance and accounting at InteKrin Therapeutics. Nazak takes over for retiring CFO Fred Kurland who will become a consultant at the company.

Landec announced the planned resignation of CFO Gregory Skinner who is stepping down for personal reasons. Skinner has served as chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration since 1999. The health and wellness company named Brian McLaughlin, the current CFO of the company’s Curation Foods business, to succeed Skinner as interim CFO, effective January 8, in addition to his current role.

Atul Varma will join investment management firm Hamilton Lane as chief financial officer, effective January 6. Varmawas most recently head of business strategy and CFO of wealth management at BNY Mellon. Prior to that, he served as chief financial officer of various divisions of Bank of America’s global wealth and investment management group. Varma succeeds Randy Stilman who is retiring from the role after 22 years. Stilman will remain with the firm into 2020 to help ensure a smooth transition.

Veeco Instruments promoted John Kiernan to finance chief. Kiernan, previously senior vice president of finance, chief accounting officer, and treasurer, succeeds Shubham Maheshwari, who is resigning from the role. Since joining Veeco in 1994, Kiernan has held financial leadership roles of increasing responsibility including leading the controller, financial planning and analysis, tax, and treasury teams. Before joining Veeco, he was a senior manager at Ernst & Young.

TiVo has named Wesley Gutierrez as its chief financial officer, effective December 30, 2019, replacing Peter Halt who was terminated from that role the same day. TiVo said Halt’s termination was “unrelated to TiVo’s financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures.” He will remain with the company until March 31 in an advisory role. Gutierrez, who is currently TiVo’s chief accounting officer, has been with the company or its predecessors since 2004. He has been senior vice president, chief accounting officer, and treasurer since July 2015.

Community Health Systems has promoted Kevin Hammons to the top finance spot. He succeeds Thomas Aaron, who retired on December 31. Formerly, Hammons was assistant CFO and treasurer.

Aaron Ackerman has been appointed to lead the finance function at Immersion, a developer and licensor of touch feedback technology. Ackerman, who takes over his new post on January 13, most recently headed finance at Hypertec Group.

Cinema advertising network National CineMedia has said that finance chief Katie Scherping will retire in March. The company is searching for her replacement.

Computer Services has named Brian Brown interim CFO, succeeding the departing Andras Bende. Brown had been senior vice president of finance.