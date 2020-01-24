CFOs On the Move: Week Ending January 24

Digital advertising firm MediaMath named Milena Alberti-Perez as CFO. Alberti-Perez joined the company from Penguin Random House where she worked for 16 years in both finance and publishing roles, most recently as CFO. She notably advised Random House in its merger with Penguin, the largest transaction in book publishing history. She began her career at Lehman Brothers in its municipal finance division and then joined Morgan Stanley’s equity research group as its research analyst. She replaces Daniel Bisieger, who will return to his previous post as chief investment officer after almost two years as CFO.

Penn National Gaming appointed David Williams as chief financial officer, effective March 3. Williams joins the casino company following more than twenty years as a finance executive at Apple. Since 2012, he has served as chief financial officer of Apple’s B2B software subsidiary Claris. Williams succeeds William Fair, who announced he was stepping down in September 2019.

Murray Auchincloss, currently CFO of BP’s Upstream segment, will become chief financial officer at oil and gas company BP on July 1. Auchincloss became CFO for BP’s Upstream segment in 2015 after two years as Upstream deputy CFO and head of business development. Auchincloss succeeds Brian Gilvary who will retire on June 30. Gilvary has had a 34-year career with BP, including over eight years as CFO.

ThoughtSpot hired Mohit Daswani as the analytics company’s first CFO. The appointment comes nearly six months after the company doubled its valuation to $1.95 billion in a $248 million funding. Daswani joins the company from Square where he was head of finance. Before Square, Daswani was CFO of the payments, risk, and technology businesses at PayPal.

Fleet Complete appointed Cynthia Schyff as the software company’s finance chief. Schyff was most recently CFO at broadcasting company Blue Ant Media. Prior to that, she was at Algorithmics (an IBM company) where she became CFO after three years at the software company. Schyff takes over for George Kypreos, who left Fleet Complete in August and is now CFO at technology company Dealer-FX.

Hospitality group Upward Projects named Anoop Mathew as CFO. Mathew was most recently finance chief at Back of House Restaurant Group. He previously served as the head of finance for Michael Chiarello’s Hospitality Group, as well as the restaurant controller for Kimpton Hotels + Restaurants.

Agribusiness cooperative CHS named Olivia Nelligan as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 29. Most recently, Nelligan served as founder and CEO at strategic advisory firm Inish Enterprises. Prior to that, she served as CEO of Nasco, which sells specialty products for education, healthcare, and agriculture. Prior to Nasco, Nelligan spent 14 years at food company Kerry Group where she held finance and strategy leadership positions. Nelligan succeeds Tim Skidmore, who retired in Dec. 2019.

Talent acquisition platform Eightfold.ai appointed Celia Poon as chief financial officer. Poon served as CFO at both on-demand dog walking company Wag Labs and video conferencing company Highfive. Prior to her roles as CFO, Poon served as vice president of finance at Twitter for four years, as well as vice president of corporate finance at Zynga, and vice president of corporate finance and treasury at Yahoo.

Lighter Capital promoted Joe Silver to chief financial officer. Silver had served as the startup financing company’s vice president of finance since 2015. He began his career in the financial management program at GE Capital and later spent six years in the microfinance and impact investing sectors. Prior to Lighter, he managed treasury and capital markets at CAN Capital.

WineBid named Matt Torrie as the online auction site’s CFO. Torrie joins from e-commerce company Zulily where he was director of financial planning and analysis. While at Zulily, he helped facilitate the company’s IPO and later acquisition by QVC. Prior to that, he held finance roles at Cutter & Buck, Phillips, and Deloitte.