CFOs On the Move: Week Ending January 17

Verily, the health and life sciences unit of Google parent company Alphabet, named Deepak Ahuja as chief financial officer. Deepak was CFO for Tesla from 2008 to 2015, then again from February 2017 until he retired in 2019. Prior to Tesla, he was at Ford Motor Company as a finance executive in various roles, including CFO for Ford Southern Africa and CFO of AutoAlliance International. Deepak succeeds Duncan Welstead, who will continue to oversee Verily’s financial operations and systems, reporting to Deepak.

HanesBrands promoted M. Scott Lewis to interim chief financial officer. Lewis has served as the clothing company’s chief accounting officer and controller since May 2015. He has held positions of increasing responsibility leading the accounting, reporting, and tax functions since joining the company in 2006 from KPMG. Lewis replaces Barry Hytinen who left the company at the end of December to become finance chief at storage and information management services company Iron Mountain. HanesBrands is considering both internal and external candidates in its CFO search.

Linda Zukauckas will join Nielsen Holdings as chief financial officer on February 3. Zukauckas has been with American Express since 2011, most recently serving as the executive vice president and deputy chief financial officer. Prior to American Express, Zukauckas held various senior leadership roles at Ally Financial. She serves on the board of MTS Systems, where she is on the audit and the governance and nominating committees.

David Pearson, who has served as telecommunications company Vonage‘s chief financial officer since 2013, is retiring. Pearson will serve as chief financial officer through May and then transition to the role of special advisor. He will actively participate in the selection process of his successor. Prior to joining Vonage in 2013, Pearson was with Coopers & Lybrand and then had a 19-year career in investment banking, primarily at Goldman Sachs.

Fundbox has hired Marten Abrahamsen as the small-business lender’s first finance chief. Prior to joining Fundbox, Abrahamsen served as a partner and growth equity investor with investment firm The Chernin Group (TCG). Before his role at TCG, Abrahamsen was a senior investment professional at Coatue Management’s private company investment fund. Abrahamsen started his career as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

Flowserve appointed Amy Schwetz chief financial officer. Schwetz joins the industrial machinery supplier from coal company Peabody where she was CFO. Throughout her 14-year career at Peabody, she served in roles of increasing responsibility including vice president, capital and financial planning; vice president, investor relations; and senior vice president finance – Australia. Prior to her tenure at Peabody, she spent eight years at Ernst & Young.

Tilray hired Michael Kruteck as the cannabis company’s chief financial officer. Prior to serving in the same role for retailer Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy, Kruteck held multiple senior financial roles at Molson Coors Beverage Company. Tilray’s current CFO, Mark Castaneda, will take a role in strategic business development while also supporting Kruteck through the transition.

Severina Pascu will become CFO and deputy CEO of UK broadband group Virgin Media on February 1. Pascu is currently CEO of telecommunications company Liberty Global’s Swiss operations, UPC Switzerland. Pascu rose through the ranks of Liberty Global, which bought Virgin Media in 2013, where she started as CFO of UPC Romania in 2008.

Tampa General Hospital has named Mark Runyon its new finance chief, effective March 2. For the last five years, Runyon has been the vice president of operational finance at Intermountain Healthcare. Prior to joining Intermountain Healthcare, he served as the senior vice president of operations finance at Inova Health System. Runyon also held leadership positions at Tenet Health System as the vice president of finance for the Southern States Region and as the chief financial officer of Houston Northwest Medical Center.

Jamie Schmidt was named CFO at Schmitt Industries. Schmidt has served as the manufacturer’s controller since October 2019. Prior to his role as controller he served as the company’s business development and financial analyst since February 2019. He succeeds Regina Walker who resigned in December 2019 after two months in the role to pursue an executive position at a private company.