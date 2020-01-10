CFOs On the Move: Week Ending January 10

Captivate appointed Jenny Buchholz as the digital media company’s finance chief. In addition to leading finance, accounting, and human resources, Buchholz will serve as a financial and strategic business advisor to the CEO and broader leadership team. She joins the company from flexible workspace provider Knotel, where she served as head of corporate finance. Prior to Knotel, Buchholz was deputy CFO of Vice Media. She also spent time working for the NBA as associate vice president of finance for global media and content as well as eBay as director of finance and strategy.

Luis Visoso was named finance chief of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Visoso, who has headed finance for Amazon’s worldwide consumer segment since 2018, joined the company from Cisco where he was senior vice president of business, technology, and financial operations. Before to that he spent 23 years at Procter & Gamble. Visoso takes over for Sean Boyle who has transitioned to the role of vice president at AWS. Boyle served as CFO of the cloud-computing business since 2015 and has been with Amazon for 13 years. Boyle was previously CFO of software company Apptio.

Thomas Ondrof joined Aramark as the food- and uniform-services giant’s chief financial officer. Ondrof previously served as CFO with foodservice distributor Performance Food Group. Prior to that, Ondrof spent 24 years at Compass Group North America, where he served in a variety of financial and business development leadership roles, including chief development officer, chief strategy officer, and chief financial officer. He succeeds Steve Bramlage who will remain with Aramark until April 3 in the role of executive advisor to assist with the transition.

Juul Labs is shuffling its leadership ranks again. Guy Cartwright, who was named CFO in October, will become the e-cigarette company’s chief transformation officer as the company undergoes a $1 billion restructuring effort. The company’s accounting chief, Saurabh Sinha, is taking over as interim chief financial officer. Sinha joined Juul 2018.

Solar installation company SunPower has named Joanne Solomon chief financial officer of solar panel manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies, the planned spin-off from SunPower. Solomon most recently served as CFO for construction company Katerra. Prior to Katerra, she worked at Amkor Technology in various roles including CFO.

Cathy Smith is joining healthcare company Bright Health as its new chief financial officer. Smith was most recently CFO of Target. Prior to joining Target, she was the executive vice president and CFO at pharmacy-benefits manager Express Scripts. Smith has also held finance chief positions in other consumer-oriented companies, including Walmart International and GameStop.

Abbott Laboratories named Robert Funck, the company’s senior vice president of finance and controller, CFO. Funck joined Abbott in 1987 and has since held a number of financial management positions including vice president, internal audit; vice president, treasurer; and divisional vice president and controller in Abbott’s pharmaceutical business. Funck succeeds Brian Yoor who is retiring next month after two decades with the medical device maker.

Shane Tackett, currently Alaska Air Group‘s executive vice president of planning and strategy, will become the airline’s chief financial officer. Tackett joined Alaska in 2000 and became vice president of labor relations in 2010. He was promoted to executive vice president of planning and strategy in 2018. Tackett succeeds Brandon Pedersen who plans to retire on March 2. Pedersen joined the company in 2003 as vice president of finance and controller and was promoted to CFO in May 2010.

Construction engineering company ASRC Industrial named Tony Spagnola chief financial officer. Spagnola joins the company from consulting firm RGP where he served as a business consultant. Prior to RGP, Spagnola held senior operational and financial leadership roles with Mastec Utility Services, Quanta Power, and SelectBuild Mid-Atlantic. Previous to working in the industry, Spagnola worked in the consulting practices of both Deloitte and PwC.

Colony Hardware promoted CFO Mark Patton to chief executive officer. Patton joined the construction materials distributor in 2011 as CFO and chief operating officer. Prior to Colony, Patton was CFO at plumbing supply company Matco-Norca, and held various general and district manager roles with Ferguson Enterprises.

Andy Reinland has been appointed the CFO of WatchGuard Technologies. Reinland spent the last 20 years of his career with technology company F5 Networks where he rose through the ranks from pre-IPO to a public companywith over $2 billion in revenue. Reinland replaces Rich Barber, who has served as network securitycompany’s CFO for nearly 10 years.

USA Today parent Gannett said that Alison “Ali” Engel is stepping down as chief financial officer at the end of the first quarter to pursue other opportunities. Mark Maring, Gannett’s current treasurer, is expected to lead the finance function after Engel’s departure until a new finance chief is appointed. Maring had most recently served as the treasurer of GateHouse Media for 10 years prior to its merger with Gannett.

RealNetworks hired Mike Ensing as interim CFO as the software company looks for a permanent finance chief. Ensing replaces Cary Baker who is leaving the company for a new opportunity. Ensing will join the software company as a full-time strategic advisor on January 10, and will succeed Baker on February 15th. Ensing most recently served as chief financial officer of thrift store company Savers/Value Village. Previously, he was chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Knowledge Universe. He also held several financial leadership positions at Microsoft.