CFOs On the Move: Week Ending December 20

Media agency Mindshare named Will Graves finance chief for North America. Graves joins the agency from media and digital marketing communications company Dentsu Aegis Network, where he served as EVP. Prior to that, he was the chief financial officer for Vizeum. Graves replaces Joe Scangamor, who was promoted to CFO at GroupM North America, Mindshare’s parent company, in September.

Roku’s chief financial officer, Steve Louden, plans to step down from the role after helping the company hire his successor. Louden joined the company as CFO in 2015 and led the finance function through Roku’s IPO and as a fast-growing public company. Louden intends to return to the Seattle area with his family after assisting with the transition.

Freddie Mac chief financial officer James Mackey stepped down on Dec. 18 after six years in the role. Donald Kish was named interim CFO, effective Dec. 19. Kish is the mortgage company’s current corporate controller and principal accounting officer, a role he has held since since May 2018

Jandy Tomy was appointed interim CFO at Cars.com. Tomy has been with the company since 2017 and is currently vice president of treasury and investor relations. She takes over for Becky Sheehan who will resign Jan. 10. Sheehan has served as CFO since Jan. 2017 and is leaving for a new opportunity with a private equity portfolio company.

Aymeric Le Chatelier, currently chief financial officer at Ipsen, was appointed interim CEO at the French pharmaceutical group. Le Chatelier has held positions of increasing responsibility in finance and auditing since 1993, in France and abroad. Le Chatelier takes over for David Meek who has resigned as the group’s chief executive officer and will step down from the board of directors, effective Dec. 31, 2019, to become president and chief executive at gene therapy company FerGene.

Jeff Crawford is the new chief financial officer of the California Times, which includes the Los Angeles Times and San-Diego Union-Tribune. Crawford transitioned into his new role after five years at NantWorks, a sister company of the California Times, where he was most recently CFO. Prior to that, he he worked in the transaction services practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine named Aarif Nakhooda finance chief at the AI-driven healthcare company. Most recently, Nakhooda led the launch of Amazon retail in Singapore where he was CFO of the business, as well as a member of Amazon Asia Pacific’s Board of Directors. He spent seven years at Amazon in several leadership roles, including head of finance for Amazon worldwide transportation and worldwide Prime. Prior to that, he held leadership and strategy roles at EY and at various PE portfolio companies.

Don Newman will join Allegheny Technologies as chief financial officer on Jan. 6. Most recently, Newman was CFO at steel producer Stelco Holdings. Prior to Stelco, he served for six years as chief financial officer of construction materials company Headwaters. He succeeds Pat DeCourcy, who will remain as senior vice president and special advisor to the CEO until his retirement on March 31, after a 31-year career with the company.

Electric delivery vehicle manufacturer Workhorse Group appointed Steve Schrader as the company’s new finance chief. Schrader has over sixteen years of CFO experience, most recently as chief financial officer at automobile glass manufacturer Fuyao Glass America. He has also previously held the CFO role at Oncology Hematology Care and at energy company Cinergy.

Non-banking financial services firm African Asset Finance Company named Christine Gagnon chief financial officer. Previously, Gagnon served as a director at Ernst & Young in various leadership roles, including CFO and COO of EMEIA Financial Crime and COO of Financial Services Africa. She also held leadership positions at OneWest Bank, N.A.