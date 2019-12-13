CFOs On the Move: Week Ending December 13

Tom Fitzgerald will become CFO of Planet Fitness in early January. Fitzgerald takes over the role from Dorvin Lively who has been the fitness chain’s finance chief since July 2013. Fitzgerald joins the company from Potbelly Sandwich Works, where he has served as CFO for the last year. Prior to that, he was CFO of Charming Charlie, chief administrative officer of Sears Canada, held several leadership positions at Liz Claiborne, was chief financial officer at Burlington Coat Factory, and served as chief operating officer of Bath & Body Works. Fitzgerald began his career at PepsiCo, where he held various leadership roles in finance and planning.

Marsha Smith was named CFO of Siemens USA, effective January 1. This expanded role will be in addition to her current role as CFO for Siemens Mobility North America, a position she’s held since 2017. She succeeds Heribert Stumpf who will be retiring after 38 years with the company. Smith has been working for Siemens’ financial organizations for 20 years, beginning her career working for Siemens Canada and leading projects for Siemens Metals and Pulp & Paper businesses.

Global fuel and air management systems supplier Stanadyne appointed Costas Loukellis chief financial officer. He replaces Stephen Langin, who retired from the company on December 1. Loukellismost recently served as vice president of financial planning and analysis at Pratt & Whitney, where he spent 38 years prior to retiring in January 2019.

Ian Halifax joined Riverbed as the IT company’s CFO. Halifax was most recently CFO at ON24, a cloud-based marketing intelligence and demand generation platform. He also held public company CFO roles at Macrovision (now TiVo), Micromuse (acquired by IBM), Wind River Systems, and at Tintri. Halifax has held private company CFO roles at Host Analytics and Grass Valley. Earlier in his career, he held finance positions at Sun Microsystems and KPMG.

Canopy Growth named David Klein the cannabis company’s chief executive officer. Klein is currently chief financial officer at beer, wine, and spirits company Constellation Brands. He takes over for Mark Zekulin who is resigning effective Dec. 20. Klein has served on the Canopy Growth Board of Directors for over a year and is presently Canopy Growth’s board chair. Klein will remain a member of the Canopy Board of Directors, but a new chairperson will be appointed on his effective date as CEO.

Fitness equipment company Nautilus appointed Aina Konold finance chief. Konold held several executive level finance positions during her 20-year career with clothing retailer Gap, including senior leadership roles across financial planning and analysis, real estate strategy, and investor relations. Most recently, she was the founding CFO for Gap in China.

Luggage startup Away named Stuart Haselden CEO. Haselden joins the company from Lululemon Athletica, where he served as chief operating officer and EVP International, and formerly chief financial officer. Prior to joining Lululemon, Haselden was finance chief of J. Crew. He takes over for co-founder and CEO Steph Korey who stepped down after a report documented the company’s toxic work environment.

TripActions named Thomas Tuchscherer as the business travel platform’s first finance chief. Tuchscherer comes into the newly created role after serving as CFO at data management firm Snowflake, chief financial officer at software company Talend, in various leadership roles at SAP, and as vice president of corporate development at Cartesis.

OneAZ Credit Union appointed chief financial officer, Kim Reedy, the organization’s new president and CEO. He succeeds David Doss who is retiring. Reedy has been CFO at the credit union since 2012, and served as interim president and CEO during Doss’ 2019 summer sabbatical.