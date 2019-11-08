CFOs On the Move: Week Ending November 8

Scott Javor will take over as chief financial officer at music streaming service provider Rhapsody International, the parent company of Napster. Javor has extensive experience advising companies on financial planning and operations, corporate development, and strategic growth. Most recently, he was managing director at FTI Consulting and FTI Capital Advisors. Previously, he served as the vice president of GE Capital’s media, communications, and entertainment business.

Trivago’s finance chief Axel Hefer will be promoted to CEO starting December 31. Hefer joined the travel booking site in 2016 as managing director and CFO, and led the company through its initial public offering. Prior to joining Trivago, Hefer was chief operating officer and chief financial officer of online home furnishing company Home24 AG and managing director of One Equity Partners. Matthias Tillmann, senior vice president and head of corporate finance, will become the company’s new CFO. Tillmann joined the company in 2016 and has held a variety of leadership responsibilities in the finance department.

Pier 1 Imports named Robert Riesbeck chief executive officer and a director of the company. Riesbeck will also continue to serve as the struggling home furnishing retailer’s chief financial officer, a role he held since July 2019. He has more than 25 years of leadership experience in retail and consumer goods with expertise in turnaround situations. Riesbeck has previously worked at FullBeauty and HHGregg, which both went through bankruptcy in recent years. Cheryl Bachelder, who has served as interim CEO since December 2018, has stepped down from that role and will continue in her position as a member of the company’s board of directors.

Beverage company Reed’s announced the departure of chief financial officer Iris Snyder. Snyder, who has served as CFO since July 2018, is leaving the company to pursue an opportunity with a private food company. Joann Tinnelly, currently vice president and corporate controller at the company, will step in as interim chief financial officer. Snyder will stay in her role until November 22 to help with the transition.

Internet provider Bluebird Network hired Carla Cooper as its new chief financial officer. Previously, Cooper was vice president of finance, CFO, and director of regulatory accounting at Fidelity Communications. She succeeds Chris Bach who left the company last month after serving as CFO since March 2011.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries appointed Eli Kalif chief financial officer. Kalif, most recently senior vice president of finance at electronic manufacturer Flex, will replace Michael McLellan as its CFO, effective Dec. 22. Kåre Schultz, the company’s president and CEO, will perform the functions of the chief financial officer from McClellan’s departure on November 8 until Kalif joins the company.

Claudia Cordioli will take over as finance chief of Swiss Re’s global Reinsurance Business Unit starting February 1. Cordioli, who joined the insurance company in 2003, is currently Head Western & Southern Europe for reinsurance at the company. Cordioli succeeds Gerhard Lohmann who is leaving the company at the end of February.

TreeHouse Foods appointed William Kelley interim chief financial officer. Kelley joined the company in 2016 as corporate controller and most recently served as senior vice president, corporate and operations finance. He replaces Matthew Foulston, who after a three-month transition period will be pursuing other career opportunities.

Papa John’s International CFO Joe Smith is leaving the company as part of a shakeup in the top ranks under new chief executive officer Rob Lynch. Smith will leave the company next year after nearly 20 years at the company. He was promoted to CFO from senior vice president of global sales and development in April 2018. Smith will remain CFO while the company searches for a replacement.

A day after reporting a $1.9 billion quarterly loss, oilfield services company McDermott International announced CFO Stuart Spence had resigned from his post. Spence, an energy industry veteran, left McDermott to “pursue other opportunities,” the company said. Spence succeeded Perry Elders as CFO in August 2014 after working in the energy business for about 19 years.