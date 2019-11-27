CFOs On the Move: Week Ending November 27

Peter Zarrella joined fiber bandwidth company Segra as its chief financial officer. Most recently, Zarrella was vice president of finance – fiber for shared communications infrastructure company Crown Castle. He has previously served as senior vice president at Lightower Networks and in accounting and finance roles at Honeywell and Serono Laboratories.

Storage and information management services company Iron Mountain named Barry Hytinen chief financial officer, starting January 1. Hytinen succeeds Stuart Brown, who is stepping down as CFO on December 31 to pursue other interests. Brown will continue with the company in a consulting role until February 20. Hytinen currently serves as chief financial officer at HanesBrands. Prior to joining HanesBrands, he served as CFO for Tempur Sealy International.

Hostess Brands’ executive vice president and chief financial officer Tom Peterson is transitioning to the newly created role of executive vice president, strategy, and M&A. Brian Purcell is joining the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Both roles are effective January 6. Purcell most recently served as CFO of Rawlings Sporting Goods.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Burger King’s largest operator, appointed Anthony “Tony” Hull as the company’s vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. Hull takes over for interim CFO Tim LaLonde who took the role after Paul Flanders, Carrols’ previous CFO, passed away in September. LaLonde will continue serving in the role until Hull takes over on January 2. Hull most recently served a senior advisor on corporate strategy and capital markets projects at Realogy Holdings, and previously was the company’s executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer.

Maggie Yuen was named finance chief at healthcare company Penumbra, effective December 2. Yuen most recently served as vice president finance of the Genetic Science Division within Thermo Fisher Scientific. Prior to Thermo Fisher, she held leadership positions with increasing responsibility at Mirion Technologies, and senior finance roles at Boston Scientific, Glu Mobile, and Johnson & Johnson.

Swedish automotive safety supplier Autoliv appointed Fredrik Westin chief financial officer, to be effective no later than March 1. Westin succeeds Christian Hanke, interim CFO, who will be leaving the company. Hanke will remain with the company through the filing of Autoliv’s 2019 annual report. Westin was most recently finance chief at Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, The Netherlands.