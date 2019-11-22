CFOs On the Move: Week Ending November 22

Cloud computing company ServiceNow named Gina Mastantuono chief financial officer, starting January 13. Mastantuono joins the company from Ingram Micro where she held the same role. Prior to Ingram Micro, she was Revlon’s senior vice president, chief accounting officer, controller, and international CFO. ServiceNow also announced that its new chief executive officer, former SAP CEO Bill McDermott, has taken over his duties earlier than expected.

Daniel Cunha joined Ocean Spray Cranberries as finance chief. Cunha has more than 15 years of management and financial experience. He joins Ocean Spray from consumer-focused private equity company Tangram Partners where he was a co-founder. Prior to Tangram, he was CFO of two businesses at Kraft Heinz.

Luxury carmaker Audi appointed Arno Antlitz its new CFO, starting March 1. Antlitz replaces current finance chief Alexander Seitz, who will become the Volkswagen brands chief financial officer. Antlitz joined Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft in 2004 and has been a member of the company’s Brand Board of Management for Controlling and Accounting since January 2010.

Annaly Capital Management appointed Glenn Votek, the company’s CFO, to serve as CEO and president on an interim basis. Votek will also continue to serve as chief financial officer and has been elected to the board. He takes over for Kevin Keyes who left the company by mutual agreement with the board. Votek joined the company in 2013 and has more than 30 years of experience in financial services.

Marco Vanderlaan was promoted to chief financial officer and chief risk officer at insurance firm The Doctors Company. Vanderlaan has held a variety of senior leadership positions with the company for 18 years. He most recently served as senior vice president, business assessment, a role he has held since 2010. Vanderlaan succeeds David Preimesberger, who assumes new roles as senior vice president for strategic planning and chief ethics officer.

Data solutions company Pure Storage announced that Kevan Krysler will join the company as CFO in early December. Krysler comes from VMware, where was senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer. Prior to VMware, he was a partner with KPMG.

Toy manufacturer JAKKS Pacific named John Kimble executive vice president and chief financial officer. Kimble worked for over 12 years in various leadership positions at The Walt Disney Company. He also worked for six years at Mattel where he held several positions, including vice president and head of corporate development, licensing acquisitions, M&A.

OneStream Software appointed Bill Koefoed chief financial officer. Before joining the company, Koefoed was CFO for online retailer Blue Nile. Prior to that he was a partner and CFO for BCG Digital Ventures. He has also held CFO roles at IT automation firm Puppet and Microsoft’s Skype Division.