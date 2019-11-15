CFOs On the Move: Week Ending November 15

Natalie Brown was named chief financial officer at Mesirow Financial. Brown joins the company from Nuveen Investments where she spent almost 20 years, most recently as managing director, head of Nuveen Advisory Services Finance. Previously, she worked at Kraft Foods and KPMG in accounting and finance roles. Brown also serves on the firm’s board of directors.

Payment technology and services provider EVO Payments named Tom Panther executive vice president and chief financial officer, starting November 18. Panther joins the company after working for over 19 years at SunTrust Banks where he served in various leadership roles including chief accounting officer, corporate controller, director of corporate finance, and head of capital planning and analysis. Panther succeeds Kevin Hodges, who will transition to an operational leadership role at the company, initially directing strategic integration projects.

Ingram Micro promoted Mike Zilis to executive vice president and CFO, effective January 1, 2020. Zilis succeeds Gina Mastantuono who is leaving to become chief financial officer for a U.S. publicly traded company. Zilis currently serves as the company’s executive vice president and group president of Asia Pacific. Prior to this role, he served as executive vice president and group president with oversight for the company’s operations in Latin America, Eastern Europe, ASEAN, and Hong Kong markets.

Qualcomm appointed Akash Palkhiwala as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Palkhiwala has been the company’s interim CFO since August when CFO Dave Wise retired after 23 years at the company. Palkhiwala joined Qualcomm in 2001 and has held a variety of roles in finance, including senior vice president and finance lead for QCT. He has been part of the senior finance leadership team for more than 10 years.

The J. M. Smucker Company chose Tucker Marshall, vice president of finance, to succeed Mark Belgya, who will retire September 1, 2020. Marshall was promoted following a search of internal and external candidates, and will be named senior vice president and deputy CFO starting November 25. Marshall will succeed Belgya on May 1, 2020; Belgya will continue as vice chair until his retirement. Marshall joined the company in 2012 following a career in investment banking and private equity.

Jennifer Walter will become finance chief at aerospace and defense company Moog starting January 2. Walter succeeds Donald Fishback, who is retiring on the same day. She is currently the company’s vice president of finance, and previously held the role of corporate controller and principal accounting officer. Walter joined Moog in 2000 after working as a certified public accountant for KPMG.

Non-profit organ procurement organization Donor Alliance announced Matt Lovetro as its new finance chief. Lovetro has more than two decades of experience in finance and healthcare, including the donation and transplantation field. Before joining Donor Alliance, Lovetro was director of finance at United Network for Organ Sharing for 16 years.

Stefan Boyd is moving into the CFO role at Just Salad after serving as CFO at bakery-restaurant Le Pain Quotidien from May to November this year. Boyd was previously CEO at Noon Mediterranean. Noon Mediterranean filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2018 and was purchased last year by Elite Restaurant Group.