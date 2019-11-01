CFOs On the Move: Week Ending November 1

Stephen Ma will become finance chief of Nissan on December 1. Ma has been with the car manufacturer since 1996 and is currently corporate vice president, global controller, accounting. Ma was CFO of DongFeng Motor, the Chinese business of Nissan, from 2012 to 2018. He will replace Hiroshi Karube who has been CFO since May 2018.

Michael Grau has been named chief financial officer of Altice USA. Grau joined the communications and media company from Cablevision where he held various leadership roles in finance for more than 15 years. Grau succeeds Charles Stewart who was named chief executive officer of Sotheby’s. Stewart will continue as a member of the Altice USA board of directors and serve as a special advisor to the CEO on M&A and related strategic matters.

Juul Labs replaced CFO Tim Danaher with Guy Cartwright amid a management shakeup at the e-cigarette giant. Danaher led the company’s finance department for the last five years. Cartwright joined the company in July. Several other members of the executive team also left, including its chief marketing officer, chief administration officer, and senior vice president of advanced technologies.

Investment firm Victory Park Capital appointed Olibia Stamatoglou chief financial officer. Most recently, Stamatoglou served as vice president of finance at Valor Equity Partners. Prior to Valor, she was chief operating officer and chief financial officer at First National Assets. Stamatoglou assumes the role from Jeff Schneider, who joined the firm as chief financial officer in 2010. Schneider was promoted to chief operating officer in January 2018 and continued to serve as CFO until the firm could find a replacement.

Used car retailer CarMax promoted Enrique Mayor-Mora to senior vice president and CFO. Mayor-Mora joined CarMax in 2011 as vice president of finance and in 2016 moved into the treasurer role. Prior to joining CarMax, he served as vice president of financial planning and analysis and investor relations at Denny’s and served in financial positions of increasing responsibility at Gap. Tom Reedy, who has held the role of CFO since 2010 and as executive vice president since 2012, will become executive vice president of finance.

Technology company Trimble’s CFO, Robert Painter, will be promoted to president and CEO starting January 4. Painter joined the company in 2006 and was appointed finance chief in 2016. Painter succeeds Steven Berglund, who has served as president and CEO since 1999. Berglund will transition to executive chairman of Trimble’s board of directors.

Sovos Brands named Chris Hall as the food and beverage company’s chief financial officer starting November 11. Hall wasmost recently CFO at sport supplement company Nutrabolt. Prior to that, he was at PepsiCo for more than 20 years in various financial leadership positions.

Cloud banking company nCino announced David Rudow as CFO. In his most recent position, Rudow served as the senior vice president of Finance for CentralSquare Technologies. Prior to that, he held senior analyst roles at several investment banking and asset management firms, including Thrivent Asset Management, Piper Jaffray, and J.P. Morgan.

Spotify’s chief financial officer, Barry McCarthy, is retiring from the company on January 15, 2020. He will be replaced by Paul Vogel, who is Spotify’s vice president of financial planning and analysis, treasury, and investor relations. McCarthy joined Spotify in June 2015 and oversaw the company’s direct stock market listing.