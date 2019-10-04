CFOs On the Move: Week Ending October 4

Shake Shack promoted CFO Tara Comonte to the expanded role of president and CFO. Comonte joined the fast-casual food chain in 2017 and has more than 20 years of strategy, finance, technology, and operations experience in the public and private sector, spending much of her career at global media and advertising companies.

British fashion retailer Ted Baker named Rachel Osborne finance chief once she steps down from the same role at U.K. department store chain Debenhams. She has held the role for only one year. Osborne was previously chief financial officer at Domino’s Pizza Group, finance director of group enterprise at Vodafone, and finance and strategy director at John Lewis.

Continuous security validation company AttackIQ named Danielle Murcray chief financial officer. Prior to AttackIQ, Murcray was CFO at Evident.io (acquired by Palo Alto Networks) and Skyhigh Networks (acquired by McAfee), and served as vice president, corporate controller at IronPort Systems (acquired by Cisco).

Meredith chief financial officer Joe Ceryanec is retiring. Ceryanec will stay in the role through early 2020 while the company looks for his successor. Ceryanec helped negotiate major acquisitions by the company including last year’s $2.8 billion purchase of Time. He joined Meredith in October 2008 after 12 years at telecommunications company McLeodUSA.

Jennifer Hamann will become finance chief at Union Pacific on January 1. Hamann, currently senior vice president of finance, joined the railroad in 1992 as corporate auditor. She previously held leadership positions in investor relations and marketing and sales. Hamann succeeds Rob Knight who is retiring after 15 years as CFO on December 31.

Galaxy Digital Holdings appointed Ashwin Prithipaul as its new CFO. Prithipaul has been the company’s chief accounting officer since August 2018, and has over 15 years of accounting and finance experience in the financial services industry. Before joining Galaxy Digital, Prithipaul was the director of financial reporting at Assured Guaranty. Prithipaul takes over for Donna Milia, who will become senior adviser at the company.

Cannabis company Culta named Jonathan Clark its new chief financial officer. Clark joined the company from Cava where he held the same role. Prior to that, he was finance chief at Honest Tea where he was a key member in the company’s merger with The Coca-Cola Company.

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) appointed deputy CEO and CFO Eugene O’Neill interim CEO. O’Neill takes over for CEO Thomas Bohn who accepted a new leadership position with the Association for Corporate Growth. O’Neill joined NAVC in 2013 and was previously vice president of finance at the Institute of Internal Auditors.