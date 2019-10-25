CFOs On the Move: Week Ending October 25

Election technology company Hart InterCivic promoted Julie Mathis to president. Mathis will also remain in her current role as chief financial officer, which she has held since 2014. Mathis started her career as an auditor and then spent over 20 years at Dell, where she held successive finance leadership roles.

Caribou Coffee named Scott Kennedy its first finance chief. Coffee & Bagels Brands, Caribou’s parent company, will keep Brandon Turner as its CFO. Kennedy joins the company from Target where he held a variety of finance roles during his 14 years there. He most recently held the role of president of financial and retail services. Prior to Target, he worked at KPMG for 15 years.

Databricks hired Dave Conte as the data analytics startup’s first CFO. Conte was finance chief at technology company Splunk for eight years before retiring in May. Prior to Splunk, he was the CFO at IT automation software company Opsware, which was acquired by HP. Conte has also served as a member of the board of directors at Anaplan since 2016.

Neha Parikh has joined consumer protection company EFG Companies as chief financial officer. Parikh brings almost 30 years of financial management experience to her role. She has worked at GoDaddy, ADP, Verint, Cox Enterprises, and AT&T, where she served in various capacities ranging from executive director to business unit CFO.

Alaska Communications named Laurie Butcher chief financial officer. Butcher, who has been with the company since 1997, has served as senior vice president of finance since October 2015 and principal financial and accounting officer since November 2015. Her prior roles include controller for Teamsters Local 959 and public accounting at Price Waterhouse and Deloitte & Touche.

Peter Griffith joined biopharmaceutical company Amgen as executive vice president of finance, and will become CFO in January. Griffith takes over for David Meline who is retiring in the second quarter next year. Meline has served as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2014. Griffith joins Amgen from Sherwood Canyon Group where he served as president. Previously, he retired from EY where he spent almost 22 years as a partner.

Event planning and marketing company GES hired Ian Dunhill to fill the newly created role of executive vice president of finance. Dunhill joins the company from Gold’s Gym International where he was chief financial officer. Previously, he was CFO at ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, vice president of finance at MoneyGram International, and divisional CFO at pharmaceutical company Almirall.

Technology company Apprio named Erika Capobianco its first chief financial officer. Most recently, Capobianco served as an executive director within JP Morgan Chase. Prior to that, she held leading financial positions at Booz Allen Hamilton and SunTrust Bank.