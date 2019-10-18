CFOs On the Move: Week Ending October 18

Industrial equipment manufacturer Gardner Denver named Emily Weaver senior vice president and chief financial officer starting Dec. 1. She succeeds Neil Snyder who is leaving the company “to pursue other opportunities.” Weaver is currently chief accounting officer at Fortive, and has more than 25 years of experience as a leader at industrial companies including Danaher and General Electric.

Investview has appointed Jayme McWidener to head finance. She replaces William Kosoff, who will become corporate secretary. McWidener formerly worked at financial technology firm MAC Accounting.

Kohl’s promoted Jill Timm, the retailer’s executive vice president of finance, to chief financial officer. She takes over for Bruce Besanko who is retiring Nov. 1 after two years in the role. Besanko will remain a senior advisor until his departure to help with the transition.

Plastics, refining, and chemicals firm LyondellBasell named Michael McMurray to lead the finance function, effective Nov. 5. He succeeds Thomas Aebischer, who announced previously that he would retire at the end of the year. McMurray most recently headed finance at Owens Corning.

Tom Tekiele has resigned as finance chief at UniqueFabricating. The firm is searching for his successor; in the meantime, CEO Doug Cain will become interim CFO.

Spartan Motors said that Frederick Sohm, who heads finance, is leaving the firm but will stay on until his replacement is onboard. Sohm has led the finance function since 2015.

Education technology company 2U appointed Paul Lalljie finance chief. Lalljie succeeds Catherine Graham who announced her retirement as CFO in August. Hemost recently served as CFO of information services and technology company Neustar.

Spectrum Brands Holdings has announced that Jeremy Smeltser joined the firm as executive vice president on Oct. 1 and will succeed Doug Martin in the top finance spot on or before Dec. 20. Smeltser had been CFO of SPX Flow following its spinoff from SPX Corp.

William Fair is leaving his post as finance chief of Penn NationalGaming at the end of his contract in March of next year. He joined the company in 2014 as chief development officer and has led the finance function since 2017.

MRC Global, a distributor of pipes, fittings, and valves, said that Kelly Youngblood will join the firm on Nov. 18 as executive vice president and become head of finance when CFO James Braun retires in March. Most recently, Youngblood was CFO of BJ Services.

Kevin Bradley has said he will resign as finance chief at U.S. Steel and will remain with the company as executive vice president and adviser to the chief executive officer through the end of 2019. Christine Breves, currently senior vice president, manufacturing support, and chief supply chain officer, will become finance chief starting Nov. 4.