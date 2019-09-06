CFOs On the Move: Week Ending September 6

Another Neiman Marcus CFO is stepping down. After 18 months in the role, Adam Orvos is leaving the retailer on Oct. 11 to join another company. Orvos arrived in April 2018 to take over for Dale Stapleton who had been serving as interim CFO since June 2017. Stapleton stepped into the role when interim finance chief Michael Fung left the company after seven months. Fung joined the company to take over from Donald Grimes who had been in the role for only 17 months. The search for Orvos’ replacement has begun.

Unifi, a provider of textile solutions, named Craig Creaturo to head finance. He takes over from interim CFO Christopher Smosna, who will continue as treasurer. Most recently, Creaturo was finance chief at Chromalox.

Marc Mongulla has left the top finance spot at BCPE Empire Topco and subsidiary Imperial Bag & Paper. Paul Cervino, chief administrative officer and former CFO of Imperial Bag, will become interim CFO while the firm searches for Mongulla’s successor.

Business cloud software provider Infor promoted Jay Hopkins from chief accounting officer to CFO. He replaces Kevin Samuelson, who has been named CEO. Charles Phillips, who has served as CEO since 2010, has been named chairman of Infor’s board of directors.

Mike Sicoli, who leads the finance function, will leave GTT Communications at the end of the month. The company is searching for his replacement; in the meantime, principal accounting officer and global corporate controller Dan Fraser will become interim CFO.

Sagar Sanghvi, vice president of finance and strategy at on-demand grocery delivery company Instacart, has been named to the top finance spot, effective immediately. As finance chief, he succeeds CFO and chief operating officer Ravi Gupta, who is leaving the firm at the end of the year to become a partner at Sequoia Capital.

Medicx Media Solutions has chosen Scott Magnano to head finance. He formerly was assistant vice president for financial planning and analysis at CAN National Warranty.

CoolSys, parent of HVAC services and refrigeration companies, named Ed Dunlap finance chief. Dunlap, who takes over for the retiring Andy Mandell, previously headed finance at Trojan Battery.

Mark Beekhuizen has been appointed to lead the finance function at Campbell Soup, effective Sept. 30. Beekhuizen has held the top finance spot at Chobani since 2016. Anthony DiSilvestro, a 23-year Campbell employee who’s been at the finance helm for five and a half years, will exit the company on Oct. 15 to “pursue other interests.”

Parking, baggage handling, and ground transportation provider SP Plus has promoted Kristopher Roy to lead the finance function. Roy, who had been interim CFO since April, will remain principal financial officer.

Fox Factory Holding said that finance chief Zvi Glasman is leaving the firm, effective Nov. 1. The company has begun a search for his replacement.