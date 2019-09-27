CFOs On the Move: Week Ending September 27

Letgo, an app to buy and sell locally, hired Rahim Lakhani as its first chief financial officer. Most recently, Lakhani was chief operating officer and CFO at online real estate platform OfferPad. Prior to that, he was CFO, India/Southeast Asia at Anheuser-Busch InBev and a vice president at Deutsche Bank.

After 18 months as CFO, Humphrey Singer is stepping down from the role at Marks & Spenser amid a turnaround effort at the UK retail giant. Singer will work with chief executive Steve Rowe on the succession process. Singer is the third finance director to leave the company in five years.

Vivek Bedi has been promoted to finance chief at Nestlé Waters North America, effective Dec. 1. He replaces Bill Pearson, who will retire at the end of the year. Bedi has been at the firm for more than 20 years, most recently as senior vice president, finance, control, and investments.

Adam Neumann, cofounder of WeWork, will leave his post as CEO but will remain non-executive chairman of the board. Co-president and CFO Artie Minson and former vice chairman Sebastian Gunningham will become co-CEOs.

Lauren Levitan has been named to head finance at wholesale marketplace Faire. As noted last week, she previously led the finance function at wholesale merchandising firm Fanatics.

Medical-device firm Nuvectra named Jennifer Kosharek to the top finance spot. Kosharek, who had been interim CFO since May, joined the company in 2016 as executive director, corporate controller, and was named controller and principal accounting officer in 2018.

Calumet Specialty Products, which produces specialty hydrocarbon and fuel products, has said that West Griffin, who has led the finance function since 2017, will leave the firm by the end of the year. The company is searching for his successor.

Goodwill Industries International named Marla Jackson CFO starting Oct. 4. Jackson served in several leadership capacities, including CEO and CFO, for local Goodwill organizations. Prior to joining Goodwill, she held various CFO positions at Danaher Corporation, Sandvik AB/Tamrock OY, and Ingersoll Rand.

Claims-adjustment firm Syndicate Claim Services has appointed Sarah Nelms CFO. She had been CFO and chief administrative officer at Kinney Group.

Jim Walker has stepped down from the top finance spot at Sonim Technologies. Bob Tirva, former finance chief at Intermedia, will become interim CFO.

Greg Iverson, finance chief of Overstock.com, has resigned. The company is looking for his successor; in the meantime, former principal financial officer Robert Hughes will become acting CFO.

Union Pacific announced that Rob Knight, chief financial officer since 2004, plans to retire Dec. 31. The railroad company appointed Jennifer Hamann to succeed Knight, effective Jan. 1. Knight joined Union Pacific in 1980 and held numerous leadership positions in the company prior to being named CFO. Hamann is currently senior vice president of finance. She joined Union Pacific in 1992 as corporate auditor.