CFOs On the Move: Week Ending September 20

Rahul Ghai has been appointed to lead the finance function at Otis Elevator. He previously was CFO of Harris. Prior to Harris, he served in executive-level finance roles at Aetna and United Technologies.

Luis Borgen has been named finance chief at athenahealth. He formerly headed finance at Vistaprint. Borgen has 22 years of experience in finance, serving as CFO for nine of those years.

Carrier, which provides refrigeration, security, fire, and building automation technologies, appointed Timothy McLevish to lead the finance function starting Oct. 1. He had been senior adviser to the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Finance chief Mark Katz, who had held that post since 2015, has left Burlington Stores. Chief accounting officer John Crimmins will become interim CFO. Before joining Burlington Stores, Crimmins held various roles at The Timberland Company including chief financial officer, and corporate controller, and chief accounting officer from 2002 to 2009.

California Dairies has promoted Phil Girard to the top finance spot. He had been vice president of finance since 2013. Prior to California Dairies, Girard was corporate controller for Sun-Maid Growers of California. He has more than 20 years of experience in the dairy industry, holding multiple accounting positions with Land O’ Lakes and Leprino Foods Company.

Online sports apparel retailer Fanatics has turned to one of its suppliers for a new CFO, hiring long-time Nike executive Michener “Mich” Chandlee. The appointment of Chandlee, who succeeds Lauren Cooks Levitan, comes as Fanatics prepares to sell NFL and Major League Baseball fan gear through a 10-year partnership with Nike.

Ichor Holdings has chosen Larry Sparks as its next finance chief, effective Oct. 7. He succeeds Jeff Andreson, who was promoted to president in April. Sparks formerly was vice president, finance, silicon worldwide operations, at Applied Materials.

Information technology company Unisys has promoted Mike Thomson to head finance. He joined the company in 2015 as corporate controller and principal accounting officer, and had been interim CFO since April.

Chipmaker Xilinx is parting ways with CFO Lorenzo Flores as it transitions into a supplier of processing platforms for data centers. While Xilinx conducts a search for his successor, CEO Victor Peng will provide oversight of finance operations. Toshiba Memory Co., which is scheduled to rebrand itself as Kioxia Holdings, announced that Flores will be joining the company as vice chairman.

Nathan Iles has been named to the top finance spot at Standard Motor Products. He takes over from Jim Burke, CFO since 1999, who has been promoted to chief operating officer. Iles most recently was CFO at UCI International Holdings.

A-Mark Precious Metals has promoted Kathleen Simpson-Taylor to finance chief, starting Sept. 30. She replaces Cary Dickson, who had been CFO since 2015. Previously, Simpson-Taylor was controller and assistant secretary.