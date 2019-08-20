Series of Leadership Changes at General Mills; CFO to Retire

Two General Mills top executives, finance chief Don Mulligan and pet segment president Billy Bishop, are leaving the company.

Kofi Bruce, the company’s controller, will be promoted to vice president, financial operations on September 1, and will succeed Mulligan as chief financial officer on February 1, 2020.

When Bruce takes over as CFO, Mulligan will transition to an advisory role. Mulligan, who has been with the company for 21 years and chief financial officer since 2007, will retire June 1, 2020.

Bruce joined the company in 2009 after 10 years in finance leadership roles at Ford and Ecolab. During his time at General Mills, he has served as treasurer; vice president, finance, for the U.S. yogurt operating unit; vice president, finance, for the convenience stores and foodservice segment and global revenue development.

Bishop is exiting his role as president of the pet segment on October 1. Bishop, along with his father Bill Bishop Sr. and brother Chris, co-founded Blue Buffalo Pet Products in 2002. General Mills bought Blue Buffalo for $8 billion last year. Bishop will remain with the company through the end of the year and transition into a founder and brand adviser for the pet segment on January 1, 2020.

Bethany Quam, group president for Europe and Australia, will take over for Bishop on October 1. Since joining General Mills in 1993, Quam has held positions with increasing responsibility across sales, finance and strategy, and served as group president, convenience stores and foodservice segment.

Dana McNabb, the current president for U.S. cereal, will succeed Quam in the role of group president for Europe and Australia starting January 1, 2020. McNabb has been with General Mills for 20 years and has served in a variety of marketing leadership roles across multiple categories.

“To ensure that we continue to execute well and to deliver on our commitments to improve sales growth and strong profitability, we have been intentional in the timing of our transitions,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman of the board and CEO of General Mills.