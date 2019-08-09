CFOs on the Move: Week Ending August 9

Specialty chemistry company Hallstar named current chief financial officer Scott Hinkle as president of Hallstar Services. Hinkle, who has been finance chief at the company since October 2018, will retain his CFO title and responsibilities. Prior for Hallstar, he was CFO for EnviroVac Industrial Services, ANGUS Chemical, and Water and Process Services at Ecolab.

Yelp’s finance chief Charles “Lanny” Baker is leaving the company to become CFO at Eventbrite. Baker joined Yelp as CFO in 2016. Finance vice president James Miln will become interim chief financial officer when Baker leaves in September. Yelp’s board and management team have teamed up with an executive recruiter to search for a permanent CFO.

Serta Simmons Bedding has chosen Barry Canipe to fill the top finance spot, effective August 26. He most recently was CFO and chief administrative officer at Carestream Health.

Pharmaceutical company Lannett promoted John Kozlowski to lead the finance function starting August 31. He takes over for Martin Galvan, who, as previously announced, is retiring the previous day. Kozlowski is now chief of staff and strategy officer at the firm.

Exide Technologies promoted Lou Martinez to finance chief, succeeding the retiring Tony Genito. Martinez joined the company in 2005 and most recently served as chief accounting officer and corporate controller.

Executive vice president and CFO Tim Skidmore will retire from agribusiness cooperative CHS on December 31. The firm is searching for a replacement for Skidmore, who joined the company in 2013.

Ascena Retail Group promoted Dan Lamadrid to the top finance spot, taking over for the departing Robb Giammatteo. Lamadrid had been chief accounting officer and senior vice president, finance.

Sreekant Kasibhatta has been appointed finance chief at Curvature, an IT support, services, and products firm. Formerly, Kasibhatta led the finance function at Tyco Integrated Security and at RGIS.

Manufacturer Leggett & Platt hired Jeffrey Tate as executive vice president and CFO starting September 3. Tate takes over for Matt Flanigan, who is retiring. Previously, he was business CFO at Dow Chemical’s packaging and specialty plastics division.

Harvard Bioscience appointed Michael Rossi to the top finance spot. He had most recently been finance chief at Laborie Medical Technologies.

Government-services company Vectrus named Susan Lynch senior vice president and chief financial officer starting August 7. Most recently, she was executive vice president and chief financial officer for Sungard Availability Services. Before Sungard, Lynch was executive vice president and chief financial officer for Hitachi Data Systems.

Kevin McAdams has been named finance chief at software firm Aptean. He formerly was CFO at Premiere Global Services.