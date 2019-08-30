CFOs On the Move: Week Ending August 30

Transportation firm Norfolk Southern has announced that Mark George will take over the top finance spot on November 1. He replaces Cynthia Earhart, who will retire the same day. George joins the company from United Technologies, where he most recently was CFO and vice president, finance, for Otis Elevator.

Qualcomm appointed senior vice president of finance Akash Palkhiwala interim finance chief. Palkhiwala takes over from CFO Dave Wise who retired after 23 years with the company on August 23. Wise will remain with the company in a consulting capacity while they search for a permanent replacement.

Kenneth M. Jones II has been named to head finance at TheMacArthur Foundation, effective October15. He now leads the finance function at The Annie E. Casey Foundation. Before joining Casey in 2008, Jones was CFO at Danya International, a public health and education organization, and Jhpiego, a nonprofit international health affiliate of Johns Hopkins University. Jones previously held corporate finance positions at Ford, Pfizer, and Prudential.

Technology company Bsquare selected Chris Wheaton to lead the finance function, effective September 9. He formerly was cofounder, CFO, and COO of technology builder EnerG2, a manufacturer of advanced materials for energy storage applications. EnerG2 was acquired in 2015 by BASF.

Education technology firm 2U has announced that finance chief Catherine Graham will retire in April, earlier if her successor is found. The company is conducting an external search for her replacement.

Stephen Erickson has been appointed treasurer at Independent Bank. He will take over the top finance spot in January, following the retirement of Robert Shuster.

Sheppard Pratt Health System has named Kelly Savoca to head finance. She had led the finance function at subsidiary Mosaic Community Services.

Mike Randolfi has been appointed to the top finance spot at Adtalem Global Education, succeeding Patrick Unzicker. Randolfi previously was finance chief at Groupon. Prior to his role as CFO at Groupon, Randolfi served as CFO of Orbitz.

Jennifer Freeman has been named to lead the finance function at The Pennant Group, which has been spun off of The Ensign Group. The company includes senior living, home health, and hospice operations. Freeman had been CFO of Cornerstone Healthcare, a home health and hospice portfolio company of Ensign.