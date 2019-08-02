CFOs on the Move: Week Ending August 2

Former TGI Fridays finance chief Tom Kurrikoff has been named CFO of fast-casual restaurant platform REGO Restaurant Group, the parent company of Quiznos and Taco Del Mar. At TGI Fridays, he led the sale of the company, completed debt financing, and refranchised over 300 company stores. Prior to TGI Fridays, Kurrikoff was senior vice president at Blockbuster and held various finance roles at Pizza Hut and Burger King.

Scena Retail Group promoted Dan Lamadrid, senior vice president, finance and chief accounting officer, to executive vice president and chief financial officer starting August 4. Lamadrid replaces Robb Giammatteo who is leaving the company. Giammatteo will serve as a senior advisor during the month of August and has worked closely with Lamadrid over the last two years.

General Electric announced CFO Jamie Miller will step down from her position but will remain in the role until a new CFO is named. Miller has been CFO since October 2017. CEO Larry Culp told The Wall Street Journal that he “made the call” that now is the time for the CFO change, and he plans on speaking with “new friends and old” in considering candidates for the job.

Mylan finance chief Ken Parks, who has been in the role since June 2016, is retiring from the company once Mylan merges with Pfizer. Mylan is searching for a CFO for the new entity and agreed upon with Pfizer. The company says they are looking for someone who is a current CFO of a public business.

Edward Spehar has been named to head finance at Brighthouse Financial. He joined the firm on July 29 and will take over the top finance spot on August 12. Spehar comes to the company from MetLife, where he was treasurer.

Maxim Integrated Products appointed Brian White to the top finance spot. He starts at the company on August 12 and will become CFO after it files its annual report for FY 2019, expected to take place on August 16. White takes over from Bruce Kiddoo, who will become an adviser until his retirement in October. White previously was CFO at Integrated Device Technology.

Kristine O’Shea has been named to lead the finance function at Valencell, a producer of wearable biometric sensor systems. She formerly was vice president of finance at Red Hat Tower.

Health Care Service Corp. finance chief Eric Feldstein has resigned after three years in the role. The customer-owned health insurer, which owns Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in five states, is searching for his replacement. Feldstein’s departure comes days after president and CEO Paula Steiner left the company.

Adam Barsky has been elected CFO at New York Power Authority, effective August 19. He had been chief of staff and special counselor to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Finance chief Timothy Mattke has been promoted to CEO at MGIC Investment. Mattke has been CFO since 2014 and was controller from 2009 to 2014. Nathaniel Colson, vice president–finance, will succeed him. Mattke takes over for outgoing CEO Patrick Sinks, who has been with the company for 41 years and became chief executive in 2015.

Regional Management has chosen Robert Beck to lead the finance function. He replaces Don Thomas, who will retire on August 31. Beck previously was chief operating officer at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Energy efficiency and renewable energy company Ameresco has appointed Doran Hole to head finance. He takes over from Mark Chiplock, interim CFO since October, who will remain chief accounting officer and corporate controller as well as act as principal accounting officer. Hole had been CEO, North America, at ReneSola.

Cornelius Van Den Handel has been named CFO and corporate treasurer at LegacyHousing. He succeeds Jeff Burt, who will remain chief accounting officer. A former finance chief of Aviall, Van Den Handel most recently was managing principal of Vector Enterprises.

Guest Services has selected Daniel Stoltzfus to fill the top finance spot. He joins the hospitality-management services firm from Fundation Group, where he also headed finance.