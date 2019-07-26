CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 26

AutoNation‘s chief financial officer, Cheryl Miller, has been named the car dealership chain’s CEO and president. Miller has been with the company since 2009 and CFO since 2014. She replaces Carl Liebert, who had only joined the company in March. AutoNation’s board and Liebert mutually agreed he would move on to pursue other interests. Christopher Cade, the company’s senior vice president and chief accounting officer, was named interim CFO while the company conducts a search for a permanent hire.

Best Buy is promoting Matt Bilunas to finance chief starting July 29. Bilunas has been with the retailer for 13 years, and has been senior vice president of enterprise and merchandise finance since 2017. Prior to Best Buy, he held positions at Carlson Companies, NRG Energy, Bandag, and KPMG. He fills the role previously held by Corie Barry, who was namedthe company’s CEO in June.

Nitin Agrawal is now CFO at Mapbox, a digital mapping startup approaching unicorn status. Agrawal has been CFO for computer services at Amazon Web Services since 2015. Prior to AWS, he worked in finance at Microsoft.

Lithia Motors promoted Tina Miller to senior vice president and finance chief. Miller previously was chief accounting officer and interim principal financial officer. She has been with the company for almost 15 years and has held a variety of accounting, financial, and audit leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

Homebuilding company TRI Pointe Group’s co-founder, CFO, and treasurer Mike Grubbs will retire on January 1. Chief accounting officer Glenn Keeler will replace him then. Keeler joined TRI Pointe in 2013 as corporate controller, and was named chief accounting officer in 2014.

Matthew Chiappa has been appointed to the top finance spot at Anthony & SylvanPools. He succeeds the departing Martin Iles, who had led the finance function since 2007. Chiappa formerly headed finance at Preferred Sands.

Pop-culture and consumer-products firm Funko named Jennifer Jung finance chief, starting August 13. She takes over for Russell Nickel, who announced in April that he was leaving the company. Jung had worked at Gap for 20 years, most recently as senior vice president of corporate finance and investor relations.

Williams Lea has chosen Dan O’Brien to head finance. He joins the business-support services firm from Sterling Talent Solutions, where he also was CFO. Prior to that, he held CFO roles with Jackson Hewett, Hawaiian Telecom, and Global Crossing.