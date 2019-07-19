CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 19

Retail mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate has chosen Suk Shah to fill the top finance spot. He formerly headed finance for the U.S. and Canadian divisions of a global commercial bank. Shah began his career with General Electric and spent over eight years with the company in various finance and operating roles.

Aflac Global Investments selected Stephen Scott to fill the role of CFO and managing director. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Scott most recently served as chief financial officer for BNY Mellon Investment Management. Prior to that, he served as BNY Mellon Investment Management’s global head of FP&A, and held positions with UBS and Lloyds Treasury Group.

Kevin Boon, interim finance chief at CSX, is in the running to take over the job on a permanent basis. This week, CEO Jim Foote praised Boon for “doing a great job” and said he is being considered to fill the roll. Foote oksaid the company is looking at external candidates as well. Boon took over for finance chief Frank Lonergo who left the railroad operator after 19 years with no explanation for the departure.

Whiting Petroleum appointed Correne Loeffler finance chief starting August 1. Loeffler was most recently was vice president, finance, and treasurer at Callon Petroleum. She succeeds Michael Stevens, who is stepping down after 18 years with Whiting. Stevens was the company’s CFO since 2005.

Allen Muhich will lead the finance function at FARO starting July 26. He joins the 3D measurement and imaging solutions company from Electro Scientific Industries, where he also was finance chief. Muhich succeeds Robert Seidel, who has served as CFO since December 2016. Seidel will continue as a FARO employee for a transition period.

Independent oil and gas firm Penn Virginia said that CFO and treasurer StevenHartman plans to leave the company. Penn Virginia will start a search for his successor, and Hartman will stay on until that person has been chosen.

Jim Keeley is leaving the top finance spot at technology company Internap on August 30 for a new position with a private company. Joseph DuFresne, who was just promoted to senior vice president, finance, corporate development, and treasury, will take on the additional role of interim chief financial officer while the company finds Keely’s replacement.

NCI Information Systems named Charles Hicks, Jr., executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. Previously, Hicks served as the CFO for Cresa Global and was executive vice president for strategic growth, chief operating officer, and CFO for SC3.

Scott Lamb, CFO and treasurer of ICU Medical, is retiring after 16 years with the company. Lamb will serve in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Brian Bonnell, current corporate vice president, will be promoted to chief financial officer and treasurer. Prior to joining ICU, Bonnell was treasurer and head of FP&A for Alere from 2015 until its acquisition by Abbott.