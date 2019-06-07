CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 7

Thomas Noh was named chief financial officer at Farmers Insurance Exchanges, succeeding Ron Myhan. Noh joined Farmers in 1996 and had been head of claims analytics and exchange finance strategy.

TPI Composites named Bryan Schumaker to the top finance spot. He replaces William Siwek, who has been promoted to president. Schumaker joins the composite wind blade manufacturer from First Solar, where he was chief accounting officer.

Nonprofit healthcare organization ProMedica has chosen Steve Cavanaugh to head finance. He takes over for Mike Browning. Since the company acquired HCR ManorCare in July 2018, Cavanaugh has been president of ProMedica’s HCR ManorCare division.

Jason Ream has been named to lead the finance function at SailPoint Technologies Holdings. He succeeds Cam McMartin, who will become chief operating officer. Ream formerly was finance chief at Mitratech and at SolarWinds.

Discover Financial Services said Chief Financial Officer R. Mark Graf plans to retire in 2020. Graf, who joined Discover in 2011, will remain in his current role until a successor is named. Crist Kolder Associates will conduct the search for his replacement.

Vistra Energy selected David Campbell to head finance, taking over for the resigning J. William Holden. Campbell previously was president and CEO of InfraREIT.

Cantel Medical named Shaun Blakeman finance chief. He takes over from Peter Clifford, who has been promoted to chief operating officer. Blakeman formerly was senior finance director at Medtronic; before that, he was vice president of finance for Cantel’s medical division.

Chemical and fertilizer firm CF Industries Holdings said that Dennis Kelleher, who heads finance, will retire on Sept. 1. Christopher Bohn, senior vice president, manufacturing and distribution, will replace him.

Digi International, which provides internet of things connectivity products, has named James Loch CFO and treasurer. He succeeds Brian Ballenger, interim treasurer and acting principal fnancial officer and principal accounting officer. Ballenger will return to his post as vice president of finance and accounting. Loch previously was CFO of Danish firm Nilfisk.

Specialty insurer RLI promoted Todd Bryant to lead the finance function, effective July 1. Bryant, who takes over for the retiring Thomas Brown, joined the firm in 1993 and is currently vice president, finance, and controller.

Lannett, which develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceutical products, said that finance chief Martin Galvan will retire on Aug. 30. The company is searching for his replacement.

Tom Stoddard will step down as chief financial officer of Aviva Plc after a five-year stint at the British company. He joined Aviva in 2014 from Blackstone Group, where he had been the head of global financial institutions advisory. Stoddard will be replaced on an interim basis by Jason Windsor, the CFO of Aviva’s U.K. insurance unit.