CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 28

Telemedicine company Teladoc Health named Mala Murthy as chief financial officer, filling a six-month vacancy of the role. Most recently, Murthy was CFO of the global commercial services segment of American Express. Prior to that, she held various leadership positions with PepsiCo. Teladoc’s former CFO and COO, Mark Hirschhorn, resigned late last year amid allegations of a sex scandal and insider trading.

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding is reshuffling responsibilities. CFO Maggie Wu will now head the company’s strategic investments unit, taking over the responsibility from executive vice chairman Joe Tsai. Wu’s promotion is effective immediately. Tsai will remain executive vice chairman, but will now support Wu in her new role.

Michael Echenberg, executive vice president and finance chief at Care.com, resigned effective August 30. The resignation comes just months after a report that many of the daycare centers listed on the site were unlicensed. The company expects Michael Goss, the company’s vice president of finance, to act as chief financial officer when Echenberg departs. Echenberg will assist in the transition.

Newell Brands, the parent company of Paper Mate, Sharpie, Elmer’s, and Graco, named chief financial officer Christopher Peterson as interim chief executive, starting June 28. Peterson will succeed current CEO Michael Polk who announced his retirement in March. The company said a permanent CEO, which will be an external hire, will be named in the upcoming weeks.

Kavita Mahtani will become chief financial officer of HSBC North America Holdings on October 1. She joins HSBC from Citigroup, where she most recently served as head of asset and liability management for Citi Corporate Treasury. She has held a number of roles at Citigroup, including CFO, global corporate and investment banking. Before joining Citigroup, she worked at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

Bank of Ireland’s chief financial officer, Andrew Keating, will step down by the end of the year for a finance job in another sector. Keating has been with the bank for 15 years and has been CFO since 2012. The bank has started looking for his successor. Keating will remain in the role during the search for his replacement.

Retail real estate investment trust InvenTrust Properties appointed Daniel Busch executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer, starting September 3. Adam Jaworski, who stood in as the interim principal financial officer since August 2018, will continue in his role as senior vice president, chief accounting officer. Most recently, Busch was managing director, retail at Green Street Advisors.

James Sullivan was named Sealed Air’s new CFO. Sullivan most recently served as the executive vice president and CFO of Joy Global. The company’s former CFO, Bill Stiehl, was fired last week for cause. The company said the firing was related to an internal review by the board’s audit committee in connection with a previously disclosed SEC investigation into the company’s accounting practices.

Biopharmaceutical company Trevena appointed Barry Shin chief financial officer. Shin has extensive experience advising biopharmaceutical companies through merger and acquisition and financing transactions. Shin was previously managing director in the healthcare investment banking group at Mizuho Securities.

Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, has hired PepsiCo executive Chris Turner as its new CFO, citing his experience with “iconic consumer-oriented companies.” His predecessor, David Gibbs, was named Yum’s president and chief operating officer earlier this year. Turner will join the company on August 8, assuming global responsibility for finance, corporate strategy, supply chain, and information technology.