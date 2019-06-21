Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
June 21, 2019

CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 21

Interpublic Group, Spark Energy, DiamondRock Hospitality, Tapestry, Alliance HealthCare Services, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Heska, Blackboard
Ellen Johnson

Advertising firm Interpublic Group promoted Ellen Johnson to the top finance spot, effective January 1. She will succeed Frank Mergenthaler, who will retire on Dec. 31. Johnson is now senior vice president of finance and treasurer, as well as global CFO of IPG Mediabrands.

James Jones II has been appointed CFO and chief risk officer at Spark Energy. Jones, who served on the board of directors as an independent director as well as chair of the audit and special committees, previously was a partner at Weaver Tidwell.

DiamondRock Hospitality said Jay Johnson, who has led the finance function since April 2018, has resigned, effective Aug. 31, to take over as CFO of Lamar Advertising. The real-estate investment trust plans to name Johnson’s replacement before his departure. 

Tapestry, the parent company of luxury brands Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, named Joanne Crevoiserat to head finance starting August 1. She succeeds interim CFO Andrea Resnick, who will remain global head of investor relations and corporate communications. Most recently, Crevoiserat was chief operating officer at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Alliance HealthCare Services named William Larkin finance chief. He replaces Rhonda Longmore-Grund, who was promoted to CEO last November. Larkin formerly headed finance at Fuel Systems Solutions, Westport Innovations, and SouthWest Dealer Services.

John Kober has been promoted to the top finance spot at MACOM Technology SolutionsHe had been corporate controller since 2015.

Heska, which develops and sells specialty healthcare and veterinary diagnostic products, has promoted Catherine Grassman to lead the finance function. She previously was chief accounting officer.

Rick Essex, finance chief of Blackboard, will transition from his post on June 28. Stuart Kupinsky, chief legal officer and general counsel, will become interim CFO while the company looks for a permanent replacement.

Cantel Medical promoted Peter Clifford, who had held the top finance spot, to chief operating officer. He will be succeeded by Shaun Blakeman, who served as vice president of finance of the medical division from 2016 until 2018.

Jamie Pierson has been appointed CFO of Horizon Global, manufacturer of trailering and towing equipment. He takes over from Barry Steele, who is leaving the company. Pierson most recently headed finance at PrimeSource Building Products.

