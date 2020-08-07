Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Mobile
August 7, 2020

Trump Signs Executive Orders to Ban TikTok, WeChat

The bans are set to take effect in 45 days unless the parent firms agree to sell the apps.
Avatar

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Thursday evening that would effectively ban TikTok and WeChat operations in the United States, if China-based parent companies ByteDance and Tencent Holdings fail to make sales within 45 days from now.

The orders say that no U.S. citizen or company could make a transaction with ByteDance or Tencent beginning 45 days from the date the president signed the order.

In the orders, which use similar language, Trump administration has accused short-form video app TikTok and messaging app WeChat of siphoning “vast swaths of information” from their users, including location data and browsing and search history.

The order claims the data collected by the two companies compromises U.S. national security by purportedly giving the Chinese Communist Party a chance “to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”

Trump’s executive orders double-down on the claims of the apps censoring content against the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok also spread “debunked conspiracy theories about the origins of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus,” according to the president.

Trump has long been considering banning TikTok. The 45-day ultimatum comes as Microsoft looks to purchase the app’s operations in the U.S. and three other countries.

The president has been saying that he won’t let the deal go through unless the U.S. Treasury gets a cut, but the executive order includes no such details.

Microsoft has since reportedly expanded its TikTok ambitions, and is now looking to acquire its global operations, according to the Financial Times.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Mobile

Facebook Preparing To Launch TikTok Rival In U.S., 50 Other Markets

Instagram Reels launched in parts of Europe in June and is set to hit the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and Mexico next month.
Mobile

EU Launches Probes of App Store, Apple Pay

The European Commission will look into the two Apple services to determine whether they stifle competition.
Mobile

Instacart Worth $14B After Latest Financing Round

The COVID-19 pandemic created a "massive shift" in the grocery industry space, Instacart says.