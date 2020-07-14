Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
M&A
July 14, 2020

HPE Buys Silver Peak in SD-WAN Push

The $925 million deal reflects the growth potential of software-defined wide-area networking as businesses employ more remote workers.
Matthew Heller

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has agreed to acquire Silver Peak for about $925 million to accelerate its push into the growing software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) market.

As Reuters reports, demand for SD-WAN services “is increasing with many workers doing jobs remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” HPE plans to integrate Silver Peak’s capabilities with its Aruba edge services platform.

“With this acquisition we are accelerating our edge-to-cloud strategy to provide a true distributed cloud model and cloud experience for all apps and data wherever they live,” HPE Chief Executive Antonio Neri said in a news release.

Keerti Melkote, president of Intelligent Edge for HPE, told Reuters that the two companies started to explore a deal late last year.

“We are seeing an accelerated need for technology like this because we are going to be working from home quite a bit,” he said. “The pandemic only accelerated our view that this was going to be a very strategic asset.”

The SD-WAN market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2020 to nearly $5 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate of 20%, according to 650 Group.
Companies such as Colt Technology Services and Comcast Business have also been looking at offering SD-WAN services for remote workers.

“This [deal] continues the consolidation of the SD-WAN space,” Lee Doyle, principal analyst at Doyle Research, told Fierce Telecom. “I think it’s a good acquisition by HPE to get the Silver Peak customer base and the leading-edge SD-WAN technology.”

Silver Peak, which was founded in 2014, has annual revenue of more than $100 million and more than 1,500 customers. According to HPE, it helps enterprises and service providers to “quickly migrate to secure enterprise-grade SD-WAN connectivity, while dramatically improving application performance and lowering connectivity costs.”

“Bringing together Silver Peak’s advanced SD-WAN solutions with Aruba’s industry leading networking portfolio provides an unprecedented opportunity to deliver comprehensive business-driven solutions to our customers,” David Hughes, founder and CEO of Silver Peak, said.

HPE announced in 2018 that it would invest $4 billion in its Intelligent Edge edge-to-cloud architecture.

, , , , , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

M&A

Analog Devices Buys Rival Chipmaker Maxim

The $8.2 billion deal will create a semiconductor giant with a combined enterprise value of $68 billion and combined revenue of $8.2 billion.
M&A

MultiPlan to Go Public in Merger With Churchill Capital

The $11 billion deal will bring the healthcare solutions provider $3.7 billion of new equity or equity-linked capital.
The Cloud

DocuSign Buys Liveoak for $38M

The deal comes as the e-signature company looks to offer online notarization.