Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
M&A
June 22, 2020

ServiceNow Buys Data Management Startup

The acquistion of Sweagle will enable ServiceNow to identify and help prevent software configuration glitches that can cause outages.
Matthew Heller

ServiceNow, a provider of digital workflow management solutions, is buying Belgian startup Sweagle to help customers keep their software up and running.

Sweagle is a pioneer in IT configuration management automation, using machine learning to identify and help prevent potentially costly software configuration glitches.

Organizations often must navigate 50,000 or more configuration data items to make a single enterprise application work correctly, ServiceNow said in announcing Monday it would acquire Sweagle for an undisclosed amount.

“With Sweagle, ServiceNow customers can quickly deploy applications and infrastructure as code changes more frequently on a single data platform,” it added.

As TechCrunch reports, “With more companies moving workers home, making sure your systems are up and running has become more important than ever. ServiceNow, which includes in its product catalog an IT help desk component, recognizes that help desks have been bombarded during the [coronavirus] pandemic.”

Configuration errors can cause shutdowns, security issues, and other serious problems for enterprises.

“With capabilities for configuration data management from Sweagle, we will empower devops teams to deliver application and infrastructure changes more rapidly while reducing risk,” said RJ Jainendra, ServiceNow’s vice president and general manager of DevOps and IT Business Management.

Sweagle was founded in 2017 and raised $4.05 million on a post-valuation of $11.88 million, according to PitchBook data. “Today, configuration data is as important as having good code — and this is the foundation that Sweagle was built on,” Sweagle CEO and co-founder Mark Verstockt said.

“Every day something goes wrong in a company related to bad configuration data,” he added. “Together, we can help customers deliver higher-quality applications without the need for manual work, all while reducing cost.”

ServiceNow joins a number of larger companies that have been acquiring startups during the pandemic, including VMware, Atlassian, and NetApp, which have purchased Ocatarine, Halp, and Spot, respectively, in recent months.

In trading Monday, ServiceNow shares rose 0.3% to $401. The stock has climbed more than 57% since the pandemic forced many companies to have employees work from home.

(Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

, , , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

M&A

KKR to Buy Dutch Vacation Company Roompot

The target’s revenue has fallen during COVID-19 but the company has recently seen a jump in domestic demand.
M&A

KKR to Buy Borden Dairy Out of Bankruptcy

The winning bid was led by the former CEO of Borden rival Dean Foods.
M&A

Cinema Chain Merger Heads for Court Fight

Cineplex accuses Cineworld of "buyer's remorse" and seeking to avoid its obligations under the merger agreement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.