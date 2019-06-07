Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
M&A
June 7, 2019

Elliott to Buy Barnes & Noble

After years of decline, the bookseller was sold for $476 million.

Elliott Management announced it has reached an agreement to buy Barnes & Noble for $476 million.

In a statement, the companies said Elliott agreed to pay $6.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, a 43% premium over Barnes & Noble’s 10-day weighted average closing share price before news of an imminent deal leaked Thursday. Year-to-date, the company’s shares had fallen about 25%.

Including the assumption of debt, the deal is worth about $683 million.

Elliott Management also owns the U.K. bookstore chain Waterstones. Under the deal, Waterstone’s chief executive officer James Daunt will become CEO of Barnes & Noble. Leonard Riggio, the founder and chairman of Barnes & Noble, entered into a voting agreement in support of the transaction.

The Future of Finance Has Arrived

The pace with which finance functions are employing automation and advanced technologies is quickening. Rapidly. A new survey of senior finance executives by Grant Thornton and CFO Research revealed that, for just about every key finance discipline, the use of advanced technologies has increased dramatically in the past 12 months.

Read More

Elliott said it would pursue a strategy similar to the one used at Waterstones, which included “investment in their store estate and the empowerment of local bookselling teams.” The companies said each bookseller would operate independently but would benefit from the sharing of best practices.

Barnes & Noble’s reported sales growth of 1.1% for the holiday quarter ended Jan. 26 (in stores that had been open at least a year.) That was the company’s best quarterly sales growth in several years. It reported quarterly profit of $66.9 million, up from a loss of $63.5 million a year ago.

The company had lost more than $1 billion in market value in the past five years.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Barnes & Noble also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on August 2, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2019.

Evercore is acting as financial adviser to the Barnes & Noble special committee of Barnes & Noble. Guggenheim Securities is financial adviser to the Barnes & Noble board. Credit Suisse Securities is financial adviser to Elliott.

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Banking & Capital Markets

FCA Breaks Off Possible Renault Merger

The company withdrew its offer citing political conditions in France.
The Cloud

Google to Acquire Looker Data Sciences for $2.6B Cash

The deal will boost the company’s cloud-computing capabilities.
Banking & Capital Markets

Blackstone Buys GLP Warehouse Properties

The $18.7 billion deal is a bet on the future of e-commerce and logistics growth.